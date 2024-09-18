You Look Good, Demi Lovato

We refuse to acknowledge the term “quiet luxury” over here, but Demi Lovato might change our tune. She’s turned out not one, but two tailored looks on her press tour for the Hulu documentary Child Star, leaning into softer, boss-lady fashion that forgoes her usual sparkle and shimmer for a more sophisticated edge.

The “Cool For The Summer” singer has been known to love a rhinestoned top, shredded denim, leather, lace — in short, less subtle fashion choices. But on Sept. 12 at the Los Angeles premiere of Child Star, Lovato opted for a black Khaite wrap coat and kept her side-part bob and makeup low-key. She continued her minimalist streak in New York on Sept. 18 when she stepped out for the requisite press tour appearance on Good Morning America in a charcoal-grey boxy blazer and wide-leg trousers.

On Sept. 18 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images On Sept. 12 in Khaite Variety/Variety/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Her accessories were the only hint that she’s been a emo-rock girl in the past; her By Far buckle bag and knife-point boots with a silver heel gave the ladylike get-up a little edge. She kept her sunglasses very small, in line with her usual selection.

The sartorial shift may come as a surprise to some, but since she dyed her hair blonde earlier this year, she’s been looking more mature with each and every appearance. There’s a clip from the Child Star premiere circulating the Internet right now of Lovato posing with Kesha for a picture. Right before the two pose, Lovato asks Kesha if they’re “smiling or serving” for the photographers. Kesha clearly replies “serving”, because Lovato immediately locks into a smize worthy of her b*tchy Khaite coat. With this new glow-up, we’re looking forward to seeing more serves in the weeks to come.