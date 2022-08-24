Sophia June
Demi Lovato Used Opiates At 13 “Looking For An Escape”

Demi Lovato discussed her journey with opiate use during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

If Demi Lovato is consistent in one thing, it’s in her ability to surprise. The singer has always been extremely candid about her life, whether it’s her journey with addiction or her staunch belief in the dignity of extraterrestrials.

On the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, Lovato shares her history of substance abuse, which she says started as early as age 12, when she was prescribed opiates after a car accident.

