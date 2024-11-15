LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Chappell Roan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "O...
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Beauty

Chappell Roan Ditches Her Signature Red Lip For This Fall’s Ultimate Shade

Take notes on the finish, too.

by Jordan Murray

While many of us working 9-to-5 gigs probably felt that this work week couldn’t have inched along any slower, all our favorite celebs were just as booked and busy. With premieres and award shows to major-league parties, the actors, influencers, and singers we depend on to bring it in the beauty department were out and about.

At Wickeds New York City premiere, Cynthia Erivo once again channeled her role with an intriguing eyeshadow shade, while Taylor Swift wore an earthy lipstick shade that’s very much not her usual red. In Miami, the Latin Grammys were the backdrop to Karol G’s delicate chignon. And across the pond at the MTV EMAs, Jodie Turner-Smith styled twofold eyeliner that was reminiscent of the Queen of the Nile.

Read ahead for all the details on the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Dove Cameron’s Snowy Eyeshadow

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To match her satiny white dress, Dove Cameron wore pearly eyeshadow at the GQ Men Of The Year party. The specific placement in the tear duct and inner lid adds brightness that makes the eye look more awake.

Chappell Roan’s Merlot Gloss

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chappell Roan ditched her typical cherry lipstick for a red-wine shade while performing at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The glossy finish makes the color appear richer and ultra luxe.

Rachel Sennott’s Teased Crown

Lila Seeley/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Remember Bumpits? The volume Rachel Sennott created at the GQ Men Of The Year Party was very reminiscent of the nostalgic accessory; for a similar effect, try this comb clip.

Cynthia Erivo’s Emerald Green Eyes

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

In case you forget about her Wicked character, Cynthia Erivo wore sparkly olive-toned eyeshadow to the film’s New York City premiere.

Karol G’s Platinum French Twist

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images

Karol G walked the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet with a messy blonde upsweep. To try your hand at it, after sectioning off some face-framing pieces, gather the rest of your hair into the bun using a French pin.

Taylor Swift’s Burnt-Orange Lipstick

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The coppery shade Taylor Swift wore while out in New York City looks very similar to NARS’ Lipstick in Morocco, a confirmed Swift favorite according to her makeup artist Lorie Turk.

Normani’s Crimped Waves

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To recreate the ripples Normani wore to the LA premiere of Wicked, all you need is a waving hair tool and ultra-shine hairspray.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Double Eyeliner

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Giving off Cleopatra vibes, the actor did liner with two feline flicks on her upper and lower lash lines that met at the inner corner. For extra visual interest, she added a sparkly graphite shadow underneath.