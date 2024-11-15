While many of us working 9-to-5 gigs probably felt that this work week couldn’t have inched along any slower, all our favorite celebs were just as booked and busy. With premieres and award shows to major-league parties, the actors, influencers, and singers we depend on to bring it in the beauty department were out and about.

At Wicked’s New York City premiere, Cynthia Erivo once again channeled her role with an intriguing eyeshadow shade, while Taylor Swift wore an earthy lipstick shade that’s very much not her usual red. In Miami, the Latin Grammys were the backdrop to Karol G’s delicate chignon. And across the pond at the MTV EMAs, Jodie Turner-Smith styled twofold eyeliner that was reminiscent of the Queen of the Nile.

Read ahead for all the details on the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Dove Cameron’s Snowy Eyeshadow Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To match her satiny white dress, Dove Cameron wore pearly eyeshadow at the GQ Men Of The Year party. The specific placement in the tear duct and inner lid adds brightness that makes the eye look more awake.

Chappell Roan’s Merlot Gloss Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chappell Roan ditched her typical cherry lipstick for a red-wine shade while performing at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The glossy finish makes the color appear richer and ultra luxe.

Rachel Sennott’s Teased Crown Lila Seeley/FilmMagic/Getty Images Remember Bumpits? The volume Rachel Sennott created at the GQ Men Of The Year Party was very reminiscent of the nostalgic accessory; for a similar effect, try this comb clip.

Cynthia Erivo’s Emerald Green Eyes Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images In case you forget about her Wicked character, Cynthia Erivo wore sparkly olive-toned eyeshadow to the film’s New York City premiere.

Karol G’s Platinum French Twist GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/Getty Images Karol G walked the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet with a messy blonde upsweep. To try your hand at it, after sectioning off some face-framing pieces, gather the rest of your hair into the bun using a French pin.

Taylor Swift’s Burnt-Orange Lipstick Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The coppery shade Taylor Swift wore while out in New York City looks very similar to NARS’ Lipstick in Morocco, a confirmed Swift favorite according to her makeup artist Lorie Turk.

Normani’s Crimped Waves Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To recreate the ripples Normani wore to the LA premiere of Wicked, all you need is a waving hair tool and ultra-shine hairspray.