Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Everyone is embracing the puffer coat right now. Some, like Jodie Turner-Smith, are even bringing theirs to magazine covers. The actor wore a floral puffer from the Gucci x North Face collaboration for the February 2021 cover of Elle, later showing off a different coat from the collection while out and about in New York over the weekend.

Turner-Smith made her directorial debut in a short film for Gucci last fall, a year after she had been signed as a brand ambassador. Naturally, she was given prime access to the highly-anticipated collab.

"If we can mix fashion with me getting my outdoor situations on, it's a very beautiful marriage of two things," she told Elle. "This idea of dressing up for you, of putting something on to enhance your own mood, just to do what you want to do and not necessarily even leave the house—because right now we're not even doing that. It's like telling a story about how you feel with what you wear. We all need a little bit of carefree energy right now."

She's not the only one showing off her carefree fashion energy right now. Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including FKA Twigs' cozy style, Olivia Rodrigo's throwback top, Lily Collins' sweater dress, and more.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Stealth Pix/GC Images/Getty Images

Queen of the Gucci x North Face collab, Jodie Turner-Smith wore the collection's floral puffer while walking in New York.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and her black denim Versace set are now Instagram official.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande kept it simple on the 'gram in a black mini dress and fishnet tights.

FKA Twigs

Even FKA Twigs is still wearing sweatpants right now.

Ziwe

Ziwe had the rural roads shook in a black, fur-lined trench coat.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian went for a monochromatic brown look in an Acne puffer jacket and leather Mowalola pants.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey celebrated her 24th birthday as many do, wearing Vivienne Westwood for a birthday-themed photoshoot.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, still on vacation, wore a plaid green mini dress from Yung Reaper's collab with Dolls Kill.

Cara Santana

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Santana tapped into the "big pants, little shirt" trend, wearing baggy corduroy trousers, a collared black pullover, and platform loafers.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins is so fancy, she wears Monse in the bathtub.

Olivia Rodrigo

Coming off her big week with the release of "Driver's License," Olivia Rodrigo wore a sequined butterfly crop top, an homage to the famous Mariah Carey look.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus celebrated Plastic Hearts on the rock charts in a ruffled pink crop top and skirt with thigh-high studded boots.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld is already ushering in spring in a vibrant Versace look.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Proud parents Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated Zayn's birthday (and new album release) in a pair of overalls and unicorn slippers with a Prada bucket hat, respectively.

Hunter Schafer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer brought back red carpet glam to the Gotham Awards in a black Versace look.

Flo Milli

Flo Milli walked a pink poodle on a pink carpet wearing a faux fur Adrienne Landau coat and sparkling Gianvito Rossi heels.