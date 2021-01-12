On Monday night in New York City, the 30th Annual Gotham Awards were held with little fanfare, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, but that didn't stop Hunter Schafer from showing out in Givenchy. The Euphoria actor, styled by Zendaya's go-to stylist Law Roach, wore a padlocked black gown from the luxury brand's Spring 2021 collection designed by its newly hired creative director Matthew Williams.

Monday was a big day for Schafer, with her cover of Porter dropping earlier in the day where she spoke about everything from the upcoming, highly-anticipated season of Euphoria, as well as her role as a young activist.

"A lot of her spirals line up with Sam’s and my spirals," Schafer said of her character Jules. "I know that not every show functions like this, but Sam [Levinson] is so collaborative, open and encouraging. Working on this character has been the most cathartic artistic experience I've ever had."

Schafer revealed that they're set to start filming season two soon, "which makes me happy," she added, though when it will finally air is still anyone's guess. Until then, we'll have to make due and hope Schafer keeps showing up on magazine covers and the red carpet.

Check out her full Givenchy look from the Gotham Awards, below.