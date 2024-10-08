If there’s one person who could bring 2016 festival makeup vibes to the football field, it’s Taylor Swift. Football season has been underway for five weeks now, and for Swifties, this only means one thing: an influx of new Taylor Swift looks to obsess over. Forget about touchdowns or team rivalries — all Swifties want to know is what she’s wearing in her WAG era as a supportive girlfriend to Travis Kelce. And out of all her styles over the past year, her most recent game day look may have caused the biggest stir yet.

At Monday night’s game with the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, Swift complimented her signature red lip with an unexpected touch: golden glitter faux freckle patches by a small, female-owned business Fazit. In response, Swifties flocked to the internet, boosting web traffic and sales of the brand by 1000%; some retailers like Urban Outfitters sold out of the temporary tattoos entirely. With this in mind, we can expect to see tons of sparkly noses and cheeks as the singer continues with the North American leg of her tour.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For those curious about how to get the look, it’s simple. Press the Fazit Makeup Patches onto the face, pat for 60 seconds with a wet towel, and peel to reveal shimmery, dotted skin — just like the temporary tattoos of childhood. What makes Fazit better than just dotting your face with liquid gold eyeliner is the promise that they’re already designed in the perfect natural-looking freckle shape, and will survive through dancing and heat — important information for anyone who’s going to Swift’s sure-to-be-sweaty show in Miami next week.