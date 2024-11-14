10 Celebrities On Their All-Time Favorite Moisturizers

After conducting many, many beauty-focused interviews over the years, one thing we’ve picked up is that most celebs have strong thoughts about the most basic part of their skin care routines: the everyday face moisturizer. Whether they prefer a thick cream or lightweight lotion, our favorite actors, models, and pop stars love to gush about the trusty white T-shirt of products. Hunter Schafer, for instance, describes herself as a “moisturizer diva,” while Kim Petras raves about how her holy-grail MAC balm keeps her skin in check while she’s touring. And other celebrities like Myha’la Herrold, Hayley Williams, and Adut Akech aren’t shy about proclaiming their loyalty to the glow-giving staple.

Ahead, see 10 famous people’s moisturizer recommendations (and why), straight from the sources themselves.

“[I made] a prebiotic moisturizer because I wanted something that targeted redness and was great for barrier protection. And it’s got barrage seed oil, organic poppy seed oil, and shea butter in it — it’s just really nice, lightweight moisturizer.” [Editor’s note: Jagger is the founder of May Botanicals.]

“Right now, I’m using the Farmacy Green Clean balm makeup remover and the MAC Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm. When I’m on tour, I sleep on a bus, so it’s really important to have moisturizer, because the air conditioning can be really drying. I already have dry skin, so I moisturize a lot.” [Editor’s note: Petras is a MAC ambassador.]

“[My skin care routine is] Biologique Recherche — all of it. I have really reactive skin, so I’ve found the things that work for me, and that's all I use. In the evening, I use the Crème Deropurifiante because I've got acne-prone skin.”

“I’ve been using the new Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, which has been unbelievable. It has collagen in it, and I’ve just been feeling really refreshed. I use it instead of moisturizer and honestly, it does everything.” [Editor’s note: Sweeney is a global brand ambassador for Laneige.]

“I am a big moisturizer diva. I use it every morning and night. Right now, I'm filming something, and it's prosthetic-heavy at times. ... Being able to start my day and end [it] with a very basic moisturizer helps add some steadiness to an otherwise kind of chaotic work day that my skin gets put through. I use the Brightening Gel Cream Moisturizer [from Shiseido] a lot.” [Editor’s note: Schafer is a global ambassador for Shiseido.]

“Instead of spending a ton of money to get facials, I would rather splurge on products I've always wanted to try. I bought a travel size of the Augustinus Bader The Cream. I hate to say it because it's so expensive, but it’s so good.”

“My favorite day cream right now is the Estée Lauder DayWear Sorbet Creme. It has SPF 15. It's amazing. The texture's great. It makes my skin feel hydrated and moist, but not greasy. I hate anything that makes me feel greasy. I like products that are lightweight, but still do what they need to do. I have dry skin naturally, so I'm very big on hydration.” [Editor’s note: Akech is a global brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.]

“A simple moisturizer I use is Ponds, which you can get at the grocery store, and it’s incredible. You don't have to go to a department store and spend $400 on a cream to get results. Beauty can definitely be affordable and work.”

“I really love the whole Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel line. I really like it for night. If I don't have it, then I'll do a lotion, but I like to gel it up.”

“Embryolisse, which I discovered as a model, doesn’t feel super heavy on my skin. I have a tendency to get very greasy, and it also doesn’t pill over the rest of the stuff. My sunscreens work well with it. Makeup works well with it. It’s light and hydrating, and that’s really all I’m looking for in a moisturizer: to seal in all the stuff I just did to my skin.”