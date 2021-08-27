Being an iconic blonde is a lot of work, but pop singer and songwriter, Kim Petras is clearly up for the challenge. Besides her obvious first love of creating unabashedly joyful songs, “beauty has always been really fascinating to me,” she explains. And that’s clear when you consider how often Kim experiments with her hair and makeup and when she starts opening up about the beauty products she loves.

We are just now ushering in a new era for the artist. After debuting the song at Lollapalooza, and teasing its release for weeks with intriguing Paris-themed music video clips on social media, Kim Petras’s new single, “Future Starts Now” is officially out. The new track will reinvigorate your late summer energy and keep you dancing into the fall. The videos, however will have your really craving carbs. (Trust us.)

We’ve particularly been loving the beauty looks she’s been sporting in the teaser videos. Even a bathtub filled with macaroons and croissants couldn’t distract from her extremely on-trend baby blue eyeshadow, rainbow french tip nails, and sleek 2000s pop princess hair.

Kim knows the power that platinum hair holds– she lists Marilyn Monroe, Debbie Harry, and Billy Idol among her favorite beauty icons. Now, she has also teamed up with Bumble and bumble to represent their Bb. Illuminated Blonde collection, which is formulated just for light and bright blondes to strengthen hair and help tone away unwanted orange-y pigments.

Below, NYLON talks with Kim about her best blonde maintenance tips, the importance of brow gel, and why there’s no beauty trend she’s unwilling to try.

Did you have a relationship with beauty growing up?

Absolutely. I was really obsessed with magazines. I would spend all my pocket money on beauty and fashion magazines and I would also test out different products. At the time, I definitely had to go for the drugstore products, but there are total gems that can be found there. I’m glad I tried things out and learned how to make it work with what I had. Beauty has always been really fascinating to me and I’ve always loved beauty products and packaging and that whole world.

Do you remember the first beauty product you really loved?

My first beauty product I really, really loved was the Juicy Tubes lip gloss from Lancôme. I was so obsessed with it. I’m a 2000s kid, so I would wear it every single day even though I couldn’t really get away with wearing too much makeup in school. I would kind of hide it in my school bag and put it on right before I’d go into class, so I’ll always remember the scent of it and just how it made me feel. It made me feel better about myself and feel happy.

Who are your beauty icons?

I have so many! Debbie Harry, Madonna, Britney Spears, Naomi Campbell, Marilyn Monroe, and Billy Idol, too. It’s not just women!

How does having your hair and makeup professionally done all the time inform what you do in your personal time?

In my real life, I work out a lot and I don’t always wear make-up. I did my own makeup for my tours until recently, so I have years and years of experience doing my own makeup. Now, I just get to learn about different products and test them out and that’s the most exciting part of working with the professionals. I’ve learned so much from my hair stylist, my makeup artist, and my entire beauty team.

Do you have a favorite beauty tip you’ve picked from being around hairstylists and makeup artists?

It’s probably brow gel. I always used to skip that step and just use a pencil. But I think a brow gel, especially the Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, just amps up a whole look. It’s a step that I think a lot of people don’t do, but now I don’t leave the house without brow gel on. For hair, I have definitely learned the power of doing regular hair masks. With all the washing and styling, my hair can also get pretty brassy pretty quick, so I use shampoos and toners for blondes to refresh my color. They have totally changed my life.

Courtesy Bumble and bumble

How has your beauty routine changed over time?

It’s always evolving. I try out different moisturizers and different eye creams depending on my mood. It’s definitely ever changing because the changing seasons. And Traveling to different countries can change what my hair and skin needs. But some items are my evergreens, like Drunk Elephant’s Hydration Serum. That has changed my skin in such a great way. There’s also an Origins Night Mask called Drink Up that is incredible. Night masks are my shit!

What does your self-care and beauty routine look like?

My schedule has been crazy lately. I’m starting to get back on stage now, so my self-care routine is important. I love to wind down with a long shower. If I’m washing my hair that day, I use the Bumble and bumble Bb.Illuminated Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner. When I’m performing, my hair goes through a lot and I have to wash it more than usual so the tone can go brassy easily. Since using this shampoo and conditioner I’ve noticed my blonde stays fresh longer. In the shower, I also absolutely must use Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub on my body. After that, I moisturize every inch of my body because I have dry skin. My absolute go-to is Sakura Body Cream by Christian Dior.

How do you describe your beauty aesthetic?

I don't really describe it. I leave that up to other people. I don't like to define myself and put myself in any box, but I feel most like myself when I do exactly what I want to do and express myself using makeup, and with my hair and my outfit. I don't think there's just one side of me. There's many and they’re all authentic to who I am.

What are the beauty products you can’t live without?

I love hair masks, but my latest obsession is the new Bumble and bumble Bb.Illuminated Blonde Tone Enhancing Leave In. I’m known for my blonde hair so keeping it bright and light is really important. I just spray it on my damp hair after showering and it helps my tone my hair. Because my hair is bleached it needs some extra TLC, especially on the ends, and it has helped keep my hair healthy and my blonde icy. It also helps protect it from any hot tools I’m using to prepare for shoots or to go on stage. To prep my hair for styling, I also use the Bb. Bond-Building Repair Styling Cream, it helps repair damage and makes my hair feel smooth.

What’s your favorite beauty trend at the moment?

My favorite trend right now is eyeliner stickers. I think they're really cool and they save you a lot of time. I love neon eyeliners as well!

Is there a trend you would never try?

Honestly, no. I think beauty changes and there are many different perspectives on it. Beauty is about differences. Different aesthetics, different cultures. It’s not only one thing, it’s everything. I never say never to anything.

Do you have a beauty philosophy?

I learned this recently because I struggled with my confidence when I was a teenager, like everybody does. But I believe that if you think something is beautiful, and you think it's great, and it expresses what you want to express, then it's beautiful. The same goes with life. If you work on something that you think is beautiful, then it is. Even if somebody else doesn't like it or doesn't think so. You should do what you want to do because it's about making yourself happy. I think that’s why I became an artist, because I have visions and ideas and I need to get them out there. It’s the same with makeup, hair, and everything.