It has been suggested that the mark of someone’s makeup prowess can be measured by how quickly and seamlessly they can apply an even winged liner. But practice makes perfect and so do the tools of the trade. A highly pigmented, easy to apply liner is an absolute staple in every makeup kit. Now, with statement liner back in full effect for 2021, it’s time to have some more fun with it. That means branching out from the classic black wing.

“I feel people are going to be more experimental and more colorful in general,” said celebrity makeup artist, Erin Parsons in her interview with NYLON, when asked about the trends she expects to see in the upcoming season. “I think you're going to see, maybe a clean face with a neon eyeliner.”

Whether you want to experiment with different shapes (inspired by TikTok’s never-ending supply of ideas) or make your simple wing pop, colorful eyeliner can instantly transform any look. Celebrities like Hayley Bieber and the entire Blackpink squad firmly agree.

When it comes to picking a color, the brighter and bolder is truly the better (and don’t be afraid to mix and match shades). Here are a few neon eyeliner options to get you started. What you draw next is up to you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.