11 Neon Eyeliner Shades That Will Convince You to Go Bolder

Step up your winged liner game with Day-Glo colors.

It has been suggested that the mark of someone’s makeup prowess can be measured by how quickly and seamlessly they can apply an even winged liner. But practice makes perfect and so do the tools of the trade. A highly pigmented, easy to apply liner is an absolute staple in every makeup kit. Now, with statement liner back in full effect for 2021, it’s time to have some more fun with it. That means branching out from the classic black wing.

“I feel people are going to be more experimental and more colorful in general,” said celebrity makeup artist, Erin Parsons in her interview with NYLON, when asked about the trends she expects to see in the upcoming season. “I think you're going to see, maybe a clean face with a neon eyeliner.”

Whether you want to experiment with different shapes (inspired by TikTok’s never-ending supply of ideas) or make your simple wing pop, colorful eyeliner can instantly transform any look. Celebrities like Hayley Bieber and the entire Blackpink squad firmly agree.

When it comes to picking a color, the brighter and bolder is truly the better (and don’t be afraid to mix and match shades). Here are a few neon eyeliner options to get you started. What you draw next is up to you.

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner in Pearly Turquoise
Dior

This high vibrancy turquoise liner is an easy introduction to this season’s blue eye makeup trend. Plus the felt-tip applicator helps to draw precise wings.

EYE PLAY Pool Pack
SimiHaze

As seen on Hayley Bieber, the new Simihaze eye stickers take the effort our of eyeliner and come in unadulterated neon shades that bring all attention to your eyes.

Flypencil Longwear Eye Pencil in Grillz
Fenty Beauty

Rihanna has done it again with this yellow gold metallic liner in a long-wearing, water resistant formula.

Daytripper Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Replicant
About Face

The matte no-budge, no-smudge finish, lasts all day but also adds a level of sophistication to this super cute teal shade.

Pastel Dream Auto Eyeliner in Magic Mint
L.A. Girl

This option comes at an insanely affordable price. Be warned when you wear this alien green you’re sure to get a lot of compliments.

Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Studio
Urban Decay

For an even more dramatic look, try some sparkle with your bold colored eyeliner.

Lid Lick in Partywave
Freck

This royal blue liner has a teeny brush that makes it easy to paint sharp lines, but the liquid texture also helps to smoothly create larger shapes.

Crème Gel Liner in Jubilee
ColourPop

Pink shades can be tricky to wear on the eyes. This fuchsia is so bright it will never look ruddy.

Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in Purply Pataka
Kulfi Beauty

This dreamy deep purple eyeliner from South Asian beauty brand Kulfi Beauty makes your eyes look magical.

Epic Wear Liner Stick in Orange Zest
NYX

Orange isn’t a typical eyeliner shade, but don’t sleep on it. The shade makes blue eyes look extra bright.