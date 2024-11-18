Hot off her Guts world tour and the release of the coordinating Netflix concert film, Olivia Rodrigo is at an all-time high. Now, she’s adding another achievement as Lancôme’s newest global ambassador.

After previously working exclusively with Glossier, she joins other A-listers like Emma Chamberlain and Lily Collins in representing the luxury French beauty brand. “Embracing your individuality is so important in beauty since there are many unrealistic expectations placed on young women today,” Rodrigo says in a press release. “Lancôme is an iconic and timeless brand that promotes beauty from within and I am honored to be part of their family.”

She also announced the collaboration on her Instagram in the most Olivia Rodrigo way: Wearing a silver corset, her signature red lip, and glittery eyeshadow, the singer screams into a purple bullhorn several times “I’m the new face of...” with the brand’s name censored before her final “I’m the new face of f*cking Lancôme.” Rodrigo stans wouldn’t have had it any other way.

In more campaign visuals, the “Vampire” singer can be seen posing with her hands pressed on her face with her makeup done by Melissa Hernandez using Lancôme’s Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation in 345N with the Blush Subtil Powder Blush in 345 Rose Fresque on top, and a combination of the Idôle Ultra-Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner in 01 Glossy Black, Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer, and Définicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara in 01 Black. To finish, Rodrigo’s rich red lip is the L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in 132 Caprice De Rouge.

Amy Troost for Lancôme

