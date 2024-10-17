Billie Eilish’s Customizable Converse Collab & More Fashion News You Missed

This week’s most salient fashion news came in the form of a runway, with the much-anticipated return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which our team lovingly dissected after it took over both our social media feeds and collective consciousness. There was a lot to love outside of the Angels, wings, Tyla, and Cher (which is already a lot to love) in the fashion universe. Billie Eilish is a sneaker designer again, this time for Converse, plus Reformation is making jewelry now, and GU has a collection with Rokh launching Oct. 18 that I’m pre-saving. Keep scrolling to see the news you missed this week.

Billie Eilish & Converse’s Black & White Sneaks

Courtesy of Converse

Billie Eilish is taking her third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, on tour right now, and still found time to release a collab with Converse that is completely customizable and will probably sell out by the end of their launch day, Oct. 17. If you’re into her “Blosh” man, there’s a pair for you, and if you’re into her lyricism, there’s also some platform versions with lyrics from the album.

Reformation & Claire Waight Keller’s 1920’s-Meets-2020’s Jewelry

Courtesy of Reformation

British designer Clare Waight Keller has kept herself busy after creative director stints at Chloé and Givenchy. She’s designed Uniqlo collections, and now is bringing her feminine English sensibility to a ten-piece Reformation jewelry line that celebrates the ‘20s in Paris, specifically the migration of American authors to the French capital. Makes sense, then, that Dree Hemingway, great-granddaughter to that Hemingway, fronted the campaign.

Zendaya’s Swiss Alps Romp With On

Courtesy of On

Zendaya is a busy, busy girl, but she’ll always find time to recharge and reconnect with nature. Her latest On campaign makes good on that promise, which saw her decamp to the Swiss town Vals for a little R&R and run through the field in On’s Fall/Winter 2024 Movement collection. Even if you’re not running through the Alps, the clothes will still help you stay comfy while walking up and down the train stairs.

GU & Rokh’s Hybrid-Heavy Collab

Courtesy of GU

Korean designer Rokh’s signature splice-and-dice technique is still making waves in the industry, and Uniqlo’s cooler younger sister store GU capitalized on his savvy with an exclusive collab dropping just in time for those 40-degree morning commutes. I’m leaning towards the US-exclusive grey check jacket or the 2-in-1 navy coat, but since everything is under $100, I might not have to choose come payday.

Vestiaire Collective’s Birthday Celebrations

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective just turned 15, and they celebrated with a $15 and under sale that, naturally, sold out in minutes. (Don’t worry, I missed the sub-15-dollar Bottega bag, too.) This should come as no surprise, considering Vestiaire has been the industry go-to for pre-loved goods, with an easy-to-use interface for selling and buying, plus some really good curations. The next phase of their birthday festivities comes in the form of two edits from two very stylish women’s closets: Candace Bushnell’s, live now, and Chloe Fineman’s, which goes live Oct. 23. Happy shopping!

HEYDUDE’s Fuzzy Slides

Courtesy of HEYDUDE

The work-from-home baddies know better than anyone that a cozy house slipper makes the commute from bed to desk feel a little different. Check in with HEYDUDE Director of Dude Sydney Sweeney for your latest pair, with the brand’s Wendy slipper reimagined in two new fuzzy colors, pink and white, that promise to keep your toes warm while you type away and maybe even take them for a spin on the block for a deli run.