Copenhagen Fashion Week Puts A Twist On Our Favorite Outfit Equation

Copenhagen does not take fashion week lightly. Every January and August, a robust group of international talent (and the most fashionable Scandinavians) descend on the quiet, homey city for a few days of eating lots of bread and butter, impeccably realized street style, and runways that lean either minimalist or wacky (complimentary). It’s quickly become one of the go-to stops for the fashion elite, rising above other European fashion weeks with excellent quality, new ideas, and fresh talent. So, as the Danes get off to Hanstholm for some Scandi beach time, we’re taking stock of what walked down the runway and what you might expect to see on the streets come January 2026.

Headwear Has Never Been So Weird

A surplus of caps, bandanas, and quirky hats were both on and off the runways in the Danish capital, and covering pretty much all the millinery-concerned bases. Go matchy-matchy like the country girls at Skall Studio and Rave Review, or lean into quixotic maximalism like Caro Studios and the street-style stars (shoutout to the woman in the double boater).

This Is (Still) The Best Jacket For Your Money

We can’t help but love the technical-jacket trend — not least of all because its material matches our publication’s name, but chiefly due to its endless styling possibilities. It’s equally compelling as a menswear-heavy ‘fit topper as it is over an A-line skirt.

Scarf It Down

If a look at Copenhagen didn’t have a cap or bandana, it had a scarf. They were not only all over the streets, but show frozen in motion at MKDT Studio, thin and floral at OpéraSPORT, and Monica Bellucci-ized at Caro Editions. The only way you can go wrong here is to not fully commit to the drama.

Checks Over Stripes

Move over, polka dots. It’s time to re-up your plaid and tartan collection, whether leaning more sport like we saw at Alis or more boss-like at Baum und Pferdgarten. Either way, make sure to style it as age-appropriately as possible (trendy sneakers or a weird heel are a good starting point).

Sheer Tops & Sturdy Bottoms

A refreshing reversal on the outfit equation of 2025. This is certainly nothing new, but felt revitalized as seen at OpéraSPORT with a mint-green high-low top, and at Cecilie Bahnsen, where the skirt was the shining star.

The Slip Dress Feels Fresh Again

Textural components as seen at Bonnetje and Rave Review give the ‘90s staple a more avant-garde feel. But if you’re a classicist ‘til the end, The Garment’s knee-high-slit slip is the best bet for your money.