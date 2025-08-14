PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashi...
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

We’re Betting On This Timeless Pattern As Fall’s Must-Have Print

No, it’s not polka dots.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It is perhaps fashion’s worst (and most wasteful) trait that its mood fluctuates as quickly as you can say “Yves Saint Laurent.” One minute, we’re all in on stripes, the next polka dots are taking over our handbags and manicures. This fall, we predict another pattern will be all over stars’ bodies and on the racks of your favorite stores: plaid. It doesn’t matter if it’s traditional square, more tartan-leaning, or check-heavy — start thinking about the typically corporate and Scottish pattern now.

Now, as with any print, plaid is not a novel invention, but the ways in which stars are wearing checks has felt diverse enough to give the humble pattern a shoutout. Olivia Rodrigo uses plaid as a neutral (just like she does polka dots), wearing cutesy checked Damson Madder dresses or chunky boy cardigans while on tour. Lady Gaga wore fresh-off-the-runway Diesel to promote Mayhem, giving goth-witch executive realness. Perhaps the cutest of them all was Devon Lee Carlson’s Saint Laurent romper, equal parts sexy (strapless) and matronly (bloomer-lite shorts).

Devon Lee Carlson in Saint LaurentPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lady Gaga in DieselMEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Dove Cameron in Collina StradaInstagram/@dovecameron
Olivia Rodrigo in Damson MadderInstagram/@oliviarodrigo
1 / 4
1 / 4

The girls are making plaid happen, but they’re not the only ones with the same idea. The Fall/Winter 2025 runways showed how the print can be styled just about any way imaginable. From the freaky (see: Duran Lantink’s pattern-clashing) to the yuppie (see: Isabel Marant’s ‘80s boho maximalism) and twee (see: Miu Miu’s grandma styling), there are plenty of ways to make plaid either the focal point or a background player of your outfit.

1 / 6
1 / 6

We’re particularly fond of Coach’s styling — which shows argyle, plaid, and denim all in one ‘fit for an uptown-downtown, cool-kid-rich-mom effect — or Auralee’s gray-tan matching set, complete with a bandana in the same print. Try a plaid matching set with sandals or unusual color combinations. Whatever avenue you choose to go down, a bit of contrast and confusion can’t hurt.

Bora Mini Dress in Cloudy Check
Damson Madder
$155
Nolita Small Snake Embossed Bag
Michael Kors
$328
Lettuce-Edged Rib Sock
Urban Outfitters
$10
Violet T-Strap
Tory Burch
$425
Cashmere Crewneck Shrunken Sweater
J.Crew
$148
see on j.crew
Midi Infinity Skirt
Vivienne Westwood
$890
Andee Knee-High Boot
Khaite
$1,780
see on khaite
Fish Brooch Yellow Gold
Chan Luu
$495
see on chan luu
Check Cotton Shirt
Mango
$55.99
$79.99
see on mango
Schoolboy Blazer
Argent
$395
see on argent
Melanie Skirt
Doen
$298
see on doen
Classic 55 Satin Slingback Pumps
Toteme
$740
see on mytheresa
Fashion That Doesn’t Play It Safe
Daily updates on trends, indie designers, and street style moments that push the vibe forward. This is your front row pass.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy