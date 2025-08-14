It is perhaps fashion’s worst (and most wasteful) trait that its mood fluctuates as quickly as you can say “Yves Saint Laurent.” One minute, we’re all in on stripes, the next polka dots are taking over our handbags and manicures. This fall, we predict another pattern will be all over stars’ bodies and on the racks of your favorite stores: plaid. It doesn’t matter if it’s traditional square, more tartan-leaning, or check-heavy — start thinking about the typically corporate and Scottish pattern now.

Now, as with any print, plaid is not a novel invention, but the ways in which stars are wearing checks has felt diverse enough to give the humble pattern a shoutout. Olivia Rodrigo uses plaid as a neutral (just like she does polka dots), wearing cutesy checked Damson Madder dresses or chunky boy cardigans while on tour. Lady Gaga wore fresh-off-the-runway Diesel to promote Mayhem, giving goth-witch executive realness. Perhaps the cutest of them all was Devon Lee Carlson’s Saint Laurent romper, equal parts sexy (strapless) and matronly (bloomer-lite shorts).

Devon Lee Carlson in Saint Laurent
Lady Gaga in Diesel
Dove Cameron in Collina Strada
Olivia Rodrigo in Damson Madder

The girls are making plaid happen, but they’re not the only ones with the same idea. The Fall/Winter 2025 runways showed how the print can be styled just about any way imaginable. From the freaky (see: Duran Lantink’s pattern-clashing) to the yuppie (see: Isabel Marant’s ‘80s boho maximalism) and twee (see: Miu Miu’s grandma styling), there are plenty of ways to make plaid either the focal point or a background player of your outfit.

We’re particularly fond of Coach’s styling — which shows argyle, plaid, and denim all in one ‘fit for an uptown-downtown, cool-kid-rich-mom effect — or Auralee’s gray-tan matching set, complete with a bandana in the same print. Try a plaid matching set with sandals or unusual color combinations. Whatever avenue you choose to go down, a bit of contrast and confusion can’t hurt.