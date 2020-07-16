Beauty
Cardi B’s Latest Summer Manicure Is Full Of Rhinestones And Stripes
Another day, another major manicure from Cardi B.
Few celebrities have truly mastered the art of the manicure quite like Cardi B. The rapper knows how to coordinate her nails with her ever-changing wardrobe, and this summer has been filled with a frequent show of new mani designs from Cardi B. After revealing a pastel pink pair and a special birthday manicure for Kulture, the rapper has gone all sparkles, and shared a picture of her red and white manicure.
Coordinating the nails with her Chanel outfit, Cardi B struck a pose for some selfies on Wednesday, July 15, night. The outfit, which also included Chanel glasses and bright red lipstick, received the perfect beauty pairing in Cardi's mani.
Giving fans a closer look, Cardi B showed off the style, which featured a coat of white polish on one side, and a strip of red rhinestones on the other. The art was split evenly down the middle of each nail, and the choice of red gemstones was a perfect accent color, especially considering her red lipstick.
In one photo, Cardi placed her hand in front of her face, giving followers a better glance of her eye makeup. Taking a cue from her blue tank, the rapper lined the bottom of her lids in light blue liner. She also added sky-high lashes, and tossed her hair to one side.
Take a look at the complete set and get inspired for your next mani, below.