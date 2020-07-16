Few celebrities have truly mastered the art of the manicure quite like Cardi B. The rapper knows how to coordinate her nails with her ever-changing wardrobe, and this summer has been filled with a frequent show of new mani designs from Cardi B. After revealing a pastel pink pair and a special birthday manicure for Kulture, the rapper has gone all sparkles, and shared a picture of her red and white manicure.

Coordinating the nails with her Chanel outfit, Cardi B struck a pose for some selfies on Wednesday, July 15, night. The outfit, which also included Chanel glasses and bright red lipstick, received the perfect beauty pairing in Cardi's mani.

Giving fans a closer look, Cardi B showed off the style, which featured a coat of white polish on one side, and a strip of red rhinestones on the other. The art was split evenly down the middle of each nail, and the choice of red gemstones was a perfect accent color, especially considering her red lipstick.

In one photo, Cardi placed her hand in front of her face, giving followers a better glance of her eye makeup. Taking a cue from her blue tank, the rapper lined the bottom of her lids in light blue liner. She also added sky-high lashes, and tossed her hair to one side.

Take a look at the complete set and get inspired for your next mani, below.

Courtesy of Cardi B's Instagram