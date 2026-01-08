Demna’s First Gucci Collection Is Finally In Stores — See Our Picks

Getting your New Years resolutions in check? We hope one of them was not to shop less, because there are drops coming at us left, right, and center, and we’re still saying “Happy New Year!”. Before another exciting Fashion Month comes at us fast, we have updates from Gucci, Saint Laurent, and J.Crew that promise to help keep you warm, covered in logos, or ahead of the handbag-trend curve (some collections cover all three). Whether you’re in the market for a new bag or a great fair-isle knit, there is something for any level of fashionista, below.

This Beloved Y2K Bag Gets A 2026 Update

We previously placed bets on the Saint Laurent Mombasa bag as a secondhand staple with supplementary data from TheRealReal. Turns out, our hunches were well-founded: The brand is producing the bag in its updated glory for 2026. Who better to convince us on a new version than Bella Hadid, seen here in a winning outfit formula from their Spring 2026 campaign?

Join The Gucci La Famiglia

Gucci’s first offering from the creative mind of Demna, “La Famiglia,” included a Spike Jonze-directed film starring Alex Consani and Kendall Jenner, showing off the dynamic duo that is Hollywood and fashion. If you needed further proof of the collection’s legs, see the endless amount of celebrity press it got on our favorites, from Lady Gaga to Dua Lipa. The collection, in all its Gucci-house-code entirety, is now online and in-store. We’re eyeing the fold-down heels and updated Jackie bag.

Feeling Patriotic This Olympic Season?

J.Crew’s partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard is here for your red-white-and-blue needs. While we covered the many sexy, runway-leaning ways to get cozy on your snowy trips this season, we would be remiss not to mention the classic, sweater-heavy way to hit 3 p.m. post-run drinks. The line includes covetable hats, roll-up and quarter-zip knits, and serious outerwear. Shop the collection here.