How To Do Après Ski Style In 2026

The limbo between the holidays and New Year’s Day leaves celebrities with no events, no red carpets, and no pressure to turn out a look. But since they all flock to the same two or three haute locales, showing up and showing out doesn’t stop when OOOs are set. Some stars were seen in St. Barts (hi, Alix Earle!) and others went off-grid in more remote locations, but a few of our favorites landed in Aspen for a week of popping in and out of Kemosabe and Casa Tua. Hitting the slopes is besides the point when in the Western capital of après-ski fashion: The streets are veritable runways for the week-long stretch favored by Mariah Carey and Bella Hadid.

Hadid was spotted in rare public outings cuddling up with her new friends, the Nader sisters, and Kim Kardashian spent a week proving why she has always been the reference. While we undeniably missed the Jenners on the snowy crosswalks, we have enough intel from the excellent ‘fits worn to come up with a few no-brainer recipes for any level of snow-sport commitment, whether you show up after a day of shopping to meet your snowboard-loving friends or you’re on the first freshly groomed run. Keep reading to see which pieces will make a statement, and how to balance out looking like a fur trapper’s wife.

A Fur Thing

The Nader sisters and Bella Hadid spent a lot of time together in the snowy mountains of Colorado over the holiday. While their budding friendship gave us a lot to think about, the main takeaway was that fur in its most traditional sense isn’t going anywhere (fake or real). A faux-fur, shearling, or real-deal fur coat in any length is the key to your wintry looks, whether kept casual like Sarah Jane or thrown over a stunning evening ensemble à la Bella. The other key? Keep what goes under simple and event-appropriate.

Anything-But-Basic Neutrals

We have to give Kim her flowers: This outfit is one of her best in a moment. Her and Bella both agreed on juxtaposing patterns and textures with their ‘fits, Kim with fur, suede, and leather, and Bella with a bit of the same. Choose pieces that complement each other color-wise but create an intriguing sensory experience, and leave the fun patterns for the accessories.

All-Black, The Aspen Way

All black, in winter? Groundbreaking. This is a no-brainer for New Yorkers, but Kim made it apropos for après-ski with the addition of several yards of fur. Go for broke with shearling trim on boots, hats, gloves, jackets, pants, and wherever else you can find it. Not only will it set you apart from the LBD set, it’ll guarantee your walk from the Uber to the club door is a toasty one.