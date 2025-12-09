Kylie & Timothée's Second-Ever Red Carpet Pays Homage To Justin & Britney

When Timothée Chalamet was promoting his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, the method-dressing requirements were pretty straightforward, with a few silly twists thrown in (remember his blonde bob?). He’s entering new territory — and unleashing a new level of movie marketing — with Marty Supreme, selling out tracksuits with ping-pong-headed cronies and promising a move to Brazil. But last night, on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere, he both shut down the rumor mill and went full Y2Chaotic with a ping-pong-ball orange matching moment alongside Kylie Jenner.

Chalamet’s fashion streak, in partnership with stylist Taylor McNeill, has been all about matching sets for Marty Supreme, wearing custom yellow leather pieces from Givenchy and Nahmias-co-designed track jackets, which are fetching four-digit prices on resale websites. But, he’s never fully matched with his love, Jenner, and this marks only their second red carpet together after several years of dating. Timmy’s mac-and-cheese orange suit, finished off with orange Timberland boots, featured a custom ping-pong paddle holder covered in Chrome’s classic studs. Kylie, for her part, channeled classic Kar-Jenner glam in a cutout leather dress, accessorized with lots of silver Chrome and shiny coffin orange nails. It’s the Y2Chaotic, 2020s answer to Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake in matching denim at the American Music Awards.

Timmy (or, as we affectionately call him around here, the boy) has been bouncing off the walls (excuse the ping-pong pun) with energy in support of his latest film, which is directed by Josh Safdie and already garnering rumors of an Academy Award nomination and win. This particular campaign stands out because A24 has been letting Chalamet do whatever he wants, whether cranking it onstage in Rio de Janeiro or pulling up in full It-couple force to a premiere. Long gone are the days of trying to wrap a bow on something so Y2Chaotic: Letting it happen, and letting Timmy’s freak flag fly, is a surefire way to not only get headlines, but also get people in seats for the movie come Christmas. We’re already sat for the London premiere later in the week.