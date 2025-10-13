Before there was Kylie Jenner, billionaire mother of two, there was King Kylie.

Incepted during the early days of Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest KarJenner’s alter ego was on just about every teen girl’s mood board circa 2015. As Tumblr was on its way out and Instagram was steadily taking its place, King Kylie managed to marry the two audiences through her bold hair colors, brash American Apparel-esque photography, and expertly curated IG baddie makeup looks. Every photo was deserving of a reblog and a spot on the Explore Page — an honor worth more than gold.

After allowing the alias to the lay dormant for nearly 10 years, Jenner revived the King Kylie name on Oct. 12 via Snapchat (fitting, considering that’s where King Kylie did most of her stunting), where she teased a new Kylie Cosmetics drop inspired by the persona. A day later, King Kylie announced yet another rebrand of sorts: This time, as a pop star. Needless to say, the alter ego is back and here to stay, so to celebrate, we’re revisiting the makeup and style moments that defined the King Kylie era.

Hair Dye For Days

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Whether she was donning a wig or her natural hair, you could always count on King Kylie to show up with a colorful, straight-out-the-box dye job. Jenner’s bubblegum pink hairdo is probably the most beloved look from this era, with her teal tips coming in a close second. (Never forget when she refused to dye her hair for Kim K’s wedding.)

“Let Me Take A Selfie”-Makeup

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Defined eyebrows, expert contouring, smokey eyes, and fake lashes were all hallmarks of a typical King Kylie beat, which she usually showed off with a car selfie (or two, or three). We were all teens experimenting with makeup once, but even when Jenner’s glam was at its most cake-y, it still put our best full-faced looks to shame.

Clothes Fit For A King

JMA/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Instagram/@kyliejenner 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

In a time when her sisters were wearing bodycon dresses and low-cut tops, King Kylie wasn’t afraid to embrace her masculine side. Think: Oversized T-shirts, big jackets, durags, and beanies, most of which she’d contrast with a sickening pair of thigh-high boots or the most covetable designer bag on the market.

Don’t Forget The Lips

Instagram/@kyliejenner Instagram/@kyliejenner Instagram/@kyliejenner Instagram/@kyliejenner 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

By far, the most memorable aspect of the King Kylie era were Jenner’s matte lips. The velvety smooth formulation, the infallible pigmentation — Jenner’s genius Lip Kits were the phenomenon that started it all, so it’s no wonder why the soon-to-be-actress chose to revive the King Kylie name with a Kylie Cosmetics drop.