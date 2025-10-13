Kylie Jenner Fulfills Charli XCX's Prophecy: Releasing Pop Music

Just when we thought Kylie Jenner was entering her movie-star era, the beauty mogul is following a new path: Music.

On Oct. 13, Jenner announced her first foray into music, a feature on Terror Jr’s new single “Fourth Strike,” would arrive on streaming later that evening. This career pivot has been a long time coming (remember when she went viral with “Rise and Shine” in 2019?), but don’t expect to see Jenner’s government name on your 2025 Spotify Wrapped. The burgeoning singer will be credited as King Kylie, Jenner’s alter ego circa 2015.

The announcement comes one day after Jenner teased the song in a new Kylie Cosmetics ad, in which the 28-year-old revives the King Kylie persona ahead of her latest lippie launch. “Oh baby, you can’t stay mad at me / This body is my apology / Don’t pay for the consequence / When you look like this, when you look like this / One touch, baby, do you like this? / Bang, bang, kiss, kiss / Bang, bang, kiss, kiss,” she sings on the track.

Maybe the entrepreneur felt called to get in the booth after filming Charli XCX’s newest project The Moment — we wouldn’t be surprised if Charli shared her longtime dream of seeing Jenner become a pop star between takes — but whatever the reason, we’re seated for King Kylie’s return.