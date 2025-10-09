Charli XCX’s New Film Has No Shortage Of It Girls

Film festival season is quickly taking off, and so is Charli XCX’s movie-star era — just as we suspected. What we didn’t expect, though, is that Charli’s turn as a silver-screen starlet would coincide with Kylie Jenner’s.

On Oct. 9, Charli XCX shared a teaser for her upcoming film The Moment, wherein the “Girl, So Confusing” singer stars as a pop star gearing up for her first headlining arena tour (sound familiar?). Though not an official trailer, the strobing preview revealed the cast will feature a stacked mix of industry heavy-hitters, up-and-coming darlings, and of-the-moment It girls: Kylie Jenner chief among them. Despite her hours of experience as a reality TV star, the upcoming A24 film will mark Jenner’s first film role since her cameo in 2018’s Ocean’s Eight.

Rounding out the It-girl coterie are Rachel Sennott, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Kate Berlant, and Shygirl, as well as Rosanna Arquette, French singer-actress Arielle Dombasle, and editor Tish Weinstock. Alexander Skarsgård is also set to star in the film, as are Jamie Demetriou, Mel Ottenberg, Isaac Powell, Rish Shah, and Michael Workéyè. And don’t forget Charli’s longtime friend and collaborator A.G. Cook, who also did the music for the film.

“based on an original idea by charli xcx. The moment. coming 2026,” Charli wrote on Instagram. Fittingly, Jenner replied with a series of green hearts.