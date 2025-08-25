If you’ve peeped our handy guide to Charli XCX’s upcoming films, you know just how eager we are to see the “Vroom Vroom” singer on the silver screen. Now that the first trailer for 100 Nights Of Hero is finally here, we’re one step closer to the big reveal.

The minute-long preview opens with a threatening demand aimed at Maika Monroe (“If I see not even a hint of pregnancy after 101 nights... you will not see next spring”), followed by approximately 50 seconds of Nicholas Galitzine and Emma Corrin seemingly vying for Monroe’s affection. There isn’t much footage of Charli aside from a brief shot of the pop star playing a medieval guitar under a weeping willow, but at this point, we’ll take what we can get.

The trailer also confirmed the movie’s official Dec. 5 release date. If you’re keeping track, that’s approximately three months after the film is set to premiere at Venice Critics Week.

Not a whole lot else about Hero is known, except that Galitzine recently summarized it as an “otherworldly fairytale about true love and those who come between it.” We could not be more sat.