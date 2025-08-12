A Guide To Charli XCX’s 7 (!) Upcoming Films

Charli XCX is many things: singer, writer, producer, Grammy winner, party girl, and soon, a movie star. The 33-year-old has seven (yes, seven) films in the vault, several of which will premiere at major film festivals around the globe this autumn.

That’s a lot of trailer drops, red-carpet walks, and surprise screenings to keep up with, so to better track her ascension from Charli the pop star to Charli the actress, we’ve created a guide to all the “360” singer’s upcoming movies. Here, we break down everything you need to know about each project, including a very helpful (and completely accurate) assessment of how Brat the films will be, obviously.

100 Nights Of Hero

What we know: Written and directed by Julia Jackman, the film will be an historical fantasy based on the graphic novel of the same name, and is set to premiere at Venice Critics Week between Aug. 27 and Sept. 6.

Who’s in it: Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones

Release date: 2025

How Brat will it be: It’s hard to imagine a film starring Corrin, Monroe, and Charli will be anything less than Brat, and don’t get us started on the fab promo-tour looks we’re about to see from these three.

Sacrifice

What we know: Directed by Romain Gavras and co-written by Gavras and Will Arbery, Sacrifice is an action-adventure comedy about a celeb charity event gone wrong. The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Who’s in it: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, John Malkovich, Yung Lean, Jeremy O. Harris

Release date: 2025

How Brat will it be: Commentary on fame is automatically Brat — “gone wrong” even more so — so by that logic, Sacrifice is passing the Brat-del test.

Erupcja

What we know: Directed by Pete Ohs and co-written by Ohs, Charli, and Jeremy O. Harris, Erupcja follows a sapphic relationship between a Polish florist and a British tourist. The film is set to premiere at TIFF this fall.

Who’s in it: Lena Góra, Will Madden, Jeremy O. Harris

Release date: 2025

How Brat will it be: This one seems more True Romance-leaning than Brat, not that we’re complaining.

Faces Of Death

What we know: Written and directed by Daniel Goldhaber, the film is slated to be an updated remake of the 1978 horror film of the same name. In the upcoming version, a website content moderator encounters a group seemingly reenacting the murders of the original film online, and has to discern whether or not the videos are real.

Who’s in it: Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, Jermaine Fowler

Release date: TBA

How Brat will it be: Majorly Brat. Charli as a scream queen? Yes, please.

I Want Your Sex

What we know: Directed by Gregg Araki and co-written by Araki and Karley Sciortino, the erotic thriller follows Elliot as he becomes the sexual muse for provocative artist Erika Tracy.

Who’s in it: Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Daveed Diggs, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho

Release date: TBA

How Brat will it be: It’s a Gregg Araki film. You do the math.

The Gallerist

What we know: Directed by Cathy Yan and co-written by Yan and James Pedersen, the thriller follows a gallerist conspiring to sell a deceased man at Miami Art Basel.

Who’s in it: Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Release date: TBA

How Brat will it be: Very. Miami is peak Brat.

The Moment

What we know: Directed by Aidan Zamari and co-written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, the mockumentary-style film follows a pop star as she prepares for her first headlining tour.

Who’s in it: Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Isaac Cole Powell, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou

Release date: TBA

How Brat will it be: This one has the potential to be her brattiest film to date. With Charli as the top-billed star on the project, we’re about to witness unprecedented levels of art imitating life.