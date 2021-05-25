Barbie Ferreira Wishes She Still Had Her Studded Belts From High School

For Barbie Ferreira, there’s no such thing as too much denim. The actor is one of the latest stars to pose for Levi’s new campaign celebrating the brand’s iconic 501 jeans.

“My favorite Levi’s moments have always been when I find the perfect vintage pair at thrift stores growing up,” Ferreira tells NYLON. “It would be a staple of mine for years and I’d layer it with even more denim.”

Ferreira joined Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Jaden Smith, and more for the campaign, photographed by DeMarquis McDaniels.

“The campaign was so fun! I saw so many people I admire so I was pumped,” Ferreira adds. “I loved shooting with everyone, plus I got to do it in comfy jeans.”

As for how Ferreira styles her current-day Levi’s collection, she admits that there probably isn’t anything she won’t wear with denim.

“I like to wear my Levi’s with literally anything,” she says. “Oversized T-shirt or a baby doll crop — it truly goes with everything.”

Below, Ferreira answers the NYLON 19, discussing her go-to breakup anthem, the importance of a handheld fan, and last internet rabbit hole (she might be hiding bodies somewhere).

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Sagittarius and hell yeah.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Sort of, but I’ve never seen one!

3. What’s your go-to drink order? Gin and tonic or any sort of mezcal drink.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, and Kelley.

Courtesy of Levi's

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t make it, but I love green spirulina popcorn.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Picking on my lashes when I have mascara or extensions on.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Crime scene cleaning.

8. What was the last DM you received? Chris Horan tagged me in a pic!

9. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Panic! At The Disco when I was 10. Iconic.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Snow White!

Courtesy of Levi's

11. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? All of them, but TikTok is a dark hole!

12. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A portable handheld fan.

13. What is one question you never want to be asked again? Anything about my body.

14. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Real Housewives.

15. What is your coffee order? Oat latte!

Courtesy of Levi's

16. What's your go-to breakup song? Anything Lana Del Rey! “The Blackest Day” is everything.

17. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? All my studded belts, to be honest!

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Use tape for eyeliner!

19. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Taco Bell. I love the Crunchwrap supreme!

