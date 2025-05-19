Josie Totah Has No Regrets Partying With JPG In Marrakesh

Seasoned party girls know: If you skip straight to the acceptance stage and stay there, firmly, there won’t be any regrets before, during, or after the function. That’s the approach Josie Totah took on the final evening of a whirlwind trip to Marrakesh, hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier in celebration of the house’s Le Male Elixir Absolu and Gaultier Divine Le Parfum.

Of course, a sore head might be a bit easier to withstand when you’re recovering at the chichi Amanjena resort with Tefi Pessoa, Nava Mau, Carlacia Grant, and Dylan Mulvaney there to commiserate — and when you can look back at Deon Hinton’s getting-ready pics in which you’re stunning in draped mesh JPG.

Below, from The Buccaneers star’s POV, see how Totah prepped for a big night of Moroccan food and culture, and zero guilt.

Deon Hinton “Getting ready for dinner on Night 3 of our trip in Morocco.”

Deon Hinton “The most perfect weather. I laid out all day.”

Deon Hinton “Spraying my favorite fragrance, Gaultier Divine Le Parfum.”

Deon Hinton “My final look wearing Jean Paul Gaultier from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection.”