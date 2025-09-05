Charli XCX Give Us The First Taste Of Her Movie-Star Style

It’s a fantastic day to be an Angel. Charli XCX’s cinematic career (which we’re keeping close tabs on, obviously) got its kickoff at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with the premiere of Pete Oh’s Erupcja. You can go read about how Charli’s film debut is nuanced, capitivating, and how her performance “starts [her] acting career on a high note,” but we’re here to rave about her premiere-afterparty one-two punch — which also gives hints to which creative-director debut she’ll be sat front-row for.

After a town hall wedding, a Converse collaboration, and some much-needed time off (don’t worry, she spent a lot of time watching movies), Charli alit in Canada to premiere Erupcja, a film she stars in (and also cowrote) with Léna Gora, Ohs, Jeremy O. Harris, and Will Madden. For her first red carpet as a bonafide movie star, she chose a sheer Chanel little black dress — the second LBD from the Matthieu Blazy era — repleted with perforated darts and a flouncy hem. She kept the accessories minimal, with her blinding set of wedding rings, a lucite-heeled Chanel couture heel, and an itty-bitty quilted bag.

For the afterparty, she pulled out a classic Charli outfit equation — a fuzzy fashion-person jacket worn over a sheer black cotton top (no bra again, thank you) and some metallic-pinstripe trousers. The side part and seductively smudged eyeliner also mercifully stayed. If these two looks are any indication, we’re in for an all-black, Monica-Bellucci-meets-Elvira red-carpet run from Ms. XCX Daniels. And we won’t have to wait long to confirm our suspicions: Sacrifice, a Romain Gavras film with costars including Chris Evans and Anya-Taylor Joy, will also premiere at TIFF, and 100 Nights Of Hero is closing the BFI London Film Festival in October. We are ready for Next Level Movie-Star Charli.