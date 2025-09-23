Posting songs on your Instagram story is basically a full time job, so Kendall Jenner is saving time by bringing fans directly to the source. The supermodel shared her Spotify profile via IG stories on Sept. 21, so naturally we had to poke around to see what she’s been listening to. And while Jenner only has two public playlists to her name, they each reveal something about her taste in music.

Clocking in at five hours long, her first playlist, titled “brain bath,” seems to be the de facto spot for all things instrumental music. It’s the kind of playlist you’d throw on to fall asleep, or, in Jenner’s case, on the plane home to help decompress after an arduous stretch of Fashion Month travel. To save you from scrolling through the 59-track playlist, here’s the TL;DR: There’s a little bit of classical (shout out to the Claude Debussy and Hikaru Shirosu collab), a dash of soft rock (the Fleetwood Mac and Black Sabbath inclusions really through us for a loop), and a whole lot of ambient music. Jenner even included the entirety of ambient jazz musician Nala Sinephro’s albums Space 1.8 and Endlessness in the playlist. In other words, she knows ball.

Not every song is an instrumental, however — featured on the back end of the playlist is “Woods” by Bon Iver, where he repeats the phrase, “I'm up in the woods / I'm down on my mind / I'm building a still / To slow down the time.” As for other notable names you’ll see on the playlist, Aphex Twin, Frank Ocean, John Mayer, André 3000, and Adrianne Lenker all make appearances, and if you’re looking for some lesser known recs, make sure to check out Yasuaki Shimizu and Fuubutsushi.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s folksy, rock-focused playlist “jeans” is a stark shift from the dreamy soundscape of “brain bath.” The tracklist features a decent mix of ‘70’s-era hitmakers like Joan Baez, The Doors, Glen Campbell, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Crosby, Stills, & Nash, as well as contemporary country and indie rocks acts such as boygenius, Angel Olsen, Jessica Pratt, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, The Chicks, and Morgan Wallen. Probably the most surprising revelation from the playlist, though, is Jenner’s love of Chris Stapleton. Of the 71 songs, 12 belong to Stapleton, making him the most represented artist on the playlist.

Now, for our takeaways: For starters, there’s a disturbing lack of pop music present. Maybe she’s hiding her pump-up playlist from us, or she’s comfortable letting her friends take control of the aux at a pregame. Either way, we’d love to know what It girls she keeps on repeat.

Beyond that, it’s clear Jenner’s taste in music isn’t just surface level. Her playlists are not beholden to algorithm suggestions or Billboard Hot 100 trends, and exist without genre or generational constraints — the true sign of a proverbial crate-digger. So the next time Kendall Jenner shares a song to her IG story, make sure to give it a listen. Chances are, it’ll change your life.