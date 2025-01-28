The 2025 Grammys are a few days away, and in the spirit of retrospection, we’re taking another trip down memory lane to see what the Best New Artist award recipients wore the night they won. Many people in the industry think the award is a “curse,” and while that may be true for acts like Milli Vanilli, the seemingly unwanted award has been an accurate predictor of the superstars of tomorrow, with recent winners like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Getting dressed for such a big night is now a full-fledged event, and many of the outfits below weren’t even the red-carpet looks stars wore to start the night, but rather the second (or third) ‘fit they slipped into to take to the stage and pick up the award. With an incredibly stacked nominee pool this year including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii, we’re sure the winner will earn a spot in our best-dressed roundup and join the ranks of Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera as a well-dressed newcomer. Keep scrolling to see the Best New Artist winners from Cyndi Lauper to Victoria Monét.

Cyndi Lauper, 1985 Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images Don’t question why Hulk Hogan is in this picture, instead just appreciate her robe dress and crystal anklet.

Mariah Carey, 1991 Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images A LBD to end all LBDs, perfectly accessorized by both drop earrings and two awards.

Toni Braxton, 1994 Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images Ms. Braxton won in 1994, and dressed like a winner in this lacy red confection, paired oh-so well with her signature pixie cut.

Sheryl Crow, 1995 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Bohemian dressing at the Grammys? It’s more likely than you think.

LeAnn Rimes, 1997 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images One of the ‘90s most successful artists kept this award in the country-sphere and chose a simple (and very ‘90s) slip dress and pendant necklace to win.

Lauryn Hill, 1999 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This tulle skirt of many colors was counteracted by her simple black cropped T-shirt and megawatt smile.

Christina Aguilera, 2000 Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images We previously featured this butterfly Versace dress in our roundup of the Grammys red carpet 25 years ago, and this look has staying power today.

Shelby Lynne, 2001 Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images Bet you haven’t seen a velvet sky-blue two-piece hit the Grammys red carpet like this before. Bonus points for her tousled hair and midi boots.

Alicia Keys, 2002 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This was Keys’ second look of the night, and this boho-goth mashup was a custom rework of an Alexander McQueen Spring 2002 runway look.

Norah Jones, 2003 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A lesson in not doing too much, and wearing a comfortable heel height to hold up your multiple awards without breaking a sweat.

Evanescence, 2004 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The goth princess of punk-rock posed solo with her band’s two awards in an emo Harajuku-inspired dress by Japanese designer h.naoto.

Amy Winehouse, 2008 Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everyone can remember this instantly infamous moment, where Amy won five of six Grammys she was up for this year from across the pond at a concert in London. In true Amy style, she wore her hair and heels to the sky and a simple black slip dress.

Adele, 2009 AFP/AFP/Getty Images The now 16-time Grammy winner won her first two gramaphones in 2009, wearing a custom Barbara Tfank hourglass dress and some timeless Manolo Blahnik buckle shoes.

fun., 2013 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A very 2010s ultraskinny suiting moment (ankles must be exposed) from the band that, unfortunately, fell victim to the Best New Artist curse and have been on hiatus since 2015.

Sam Smith, 2015 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images A great lesson in male award-ceremony dressing.

Meghan Trainor, 2016 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Made ya look! The singer went in red hair and a custom Michael Costello dress to win the award after just one album and hit song.

Alessia Cara, 2018 CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Another sign of the times look. The hoops and suit give Sade, but the Converse make it Tumblr kid.

Dua Lipa, 2019 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Versace at the Grammys is always a good idea. Just ask Dua, who’s worn Versace a few times to the ceremony and wore this spliced dress to win two awards (and perform the sexiest duet with St. Vincent).

Billie Eilish, 2020 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images She won six awards that night, and wore three different Gucci outfits, including a blue and red tracksuit to the afterparty. But this black and gold set with a green turtleneck underneath.

Megan Thee Stallion, 2021 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miss “Savage” wore this orange dress with a massive bustle and train in back to win a Grammy with Beyoncé.

Olivia Rodrigo, 2022 David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another Versace-clad Best New Artist, and the start of Rodrigo’s now-signature silhouette.

Samara Joy, 2023 Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The jazz singer ran away with a surprise win in this red-hot long-sleeve dress.