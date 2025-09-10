J.Crew’s It Girl-Heavy Townhouse Dinner & More Must-See Party Pics

If you can believe it, we’re only ten days into September. So far, we’ve covered *deep breath* the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the start of New York Fashion Week — well not really, as the schedule definitively starts on Sep. 11 with the Michael Kors Collection show. Many brands simply don’t care about technicalities, though, and are capitalizing on stars being on the Eastern seaboard for film premieres to invite them out to pre-Fashion Week parties. We’ve done a few circuits up and down Manhattan avenues all in the name of seeing who goes where, and we were not disappointed (our feet were, but that’s for our group chats to hear about). Below, an almost-exhaustive list of the parties, dinners, and launch events we (mostly) attended.

It’s A Miu Miu-Tin-E!

Miu Miu is back in the fragrance game with Miutine, and to honor their olfactory revival, they hosted Miutine Club for a night at new hotspot, The Twenty Two. Maggie Rogers played, Mona Matsuoka DJed, and several of our It Girls past and present popped in in their preppy best.

Lola Tung Getty Images/Dimitrious Kambouris Sunday Rose Urban Kidman Getty Images/Dimitrious Kambouris Amelia Gray Getty Images/Dimitrious Kambouris Maggie Rogers Getty Images/Dimitrious Kambouris 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The W New York - Union Square Is Back, Babes

The classic destination on the north side of Union Square Park got a facelift, and brought out heavy hitters like Michelle Williams (looking scintillating in Schiaparelli), Hari Nef, and more, who broke in the new Living Room club-lounge with help from Toro y Moi’s high-energy DJ set.

Ella Emhoff, Michelle Williams BFA.com Hari Nef BFA.com Georgia Sumner, Moses Sumney BFA.com Hari Nef, Chloe Wise BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sacrifice Gets The Gucci Touch

Sacrifice is Romain Gavras’ latest film, which debuted at TIFF and features Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, and yes, Charli XCX. Gucci provided a few costumes for the movie and hosted its premiere afterparty, where Charli, Paul Mescal, and Jeremy O. Harris caught up before September’s relentless schedule keeps everyone dispersed.

Charli XCX, Romain Gavras, Chris Evans Getty Images Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal Getty Images Jeremy O. Harris, Charli XCX Getty Images Tom Blyth Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

J. Crew Hosts The Pre-Fashion Week House Party

If you were wondering where the majority of it girls and boys were on a Tuesday night, it was probably J. Crew’s temporary townhouse takeover on Bowery. They packed everyone in: The Dare, Eva Victor, LaKeith Stanfield, Chloe Fineman, Martha Stewart, Mark Ronson, Ella Emhoff... I could rattle off the entirety of your Following list, and they were probably there. Everyone was outfitted in the Fall collection, and enjoyed a candlelit dinner while Dev Hynes gave a surprise performance.

LaKeith Stanfield, The Dare, Dominic Fike Alex Lockett Cazzie David, Victoria Pedretti Alex Lockett Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson Alex Lockett Martha Stewart Alex Lockett 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Prada Experiences A Paradigme Shift

Another day, another fragrance launch! Prada brought out friends of the brand like Alex Consani and Tom Holland to introduce their latest scent, Paradigme. Justice did a surprise DJ set (which I was sad to be out of town for) and PinkPantheress also might’ve hit the stage.

Tom Holland Brendon Cook Alex Consani, Ethan James Green Getty Images/Kevin Mazur Christopher Briney Getty Images/Kevin Mazur Rudy Pankow Getty Images/Kevin Mazur 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Balmain Turns 80 In Style

Olivier Rousteing knows how to collect it girls like Tamagotchi, and he chose downtown’s best retail space at Printemps to commemorate Balmain’s 80th birthday. Jeremy Pope, Pom Klementieff, and Iman all wore the brand’s best blazers for the sexy, intimate celebration.

Iman, Olivier Rousteing Zach Hilty & Diana Zapata/BFA.com Jeremy Pope Zach Hilty & Diana Zapata/BFA.com Pom Klementieff Zach Hilty & Diana Zapata/BFA.com Olivia Palermo Zach Hilty & Diana Zapata/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Zankov & DVF Are The Toast Of Fifth Avenue

Designer Henry Zankov used to work for DVF as their knitwear expert, so it feels like a homecoming for him to do a collection with the classic New York ready-to-wear brand he used to call home. His beloved community of fellow designers and editors brought the style to his cocktail at Bergdorf Goodman’s restaurant, where caviar-topped potato chips and spicy margaritas were inhaled while guests perused the silk tops and knit hoodies.

Angela Pham Henry Zankov, Naomi Elizée Angela Pham Chloe King Angela Pham Becky Akinyode, Luke Meagher Angela Pham 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Timberland Does Brooklyn The Iconic Way

We hesitate to use the word iconic, but when Spike Lee is your campaign star in a campaign called “Advice of an Icon,” you deserve the recognition. The boot experts took over the Brooklyn Museum for a talk between Lee and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, then took friends like JT and Tiwa Savage out on the balcony for a dinner overlooking the Eastern Parkway, where a 20-foot replica of their classic boot stood proudly.

JT Joe Schildhorn / BFA Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Spike Lee Joe Schildhorn / BFA TiaCorine, Chance The Rapper, A$AP Ferg Joe Schildhorn / BFA Tiwa Savage, Spike Lee Joe Schildhorn/ BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Veronica Beard Also Does Iconic Well

Their Fall campaign, Iconic, delivers wardrobe staples at a price everyone loves. And by everyone, we mean the guests at their Corner Bistro party, including Natasha Lyonne, Pauline Chalamet, Katie Holmes, and Molly Gordon, who enjoyed the kitschy souvenir-store pop-up and fresh pretzels to cap off the night.

Natasha Lyonne, Pauline Chalamet, Katie Holmes Craig Barritt/Getty Images Veronica Miele Beard and Antonia Gentry Craig Barritt/Getty Images Molly Gordon, Abby Elliott Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet Leigh Lezark Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Nili Lotan Brings Rock To The Carlyle

I’ve seen many a cabaret show in the Café Carlyle (and one live podcast taping), but I can only imagine the decibel levels when The Kills performed in honor of their new Nili Lotan campaign. Friends like Maggie Rogers and Beck crowded into the velvet-lined space to toast to good old-fashioned rock stars being the fashion icons they rightfully are.

Maggie Rogers, Nili Lotan David James Swanson The Kills David James Swanson Beck, Maggie Rogers David James Swanson Derek Blasberg, Kristina O’Neill David James Swanson 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Collectible Toasts To Their Second New York Edition

Collectible is the hot new global ticket for contemporary design, and for their second New York pop-up, they hosted a dinner with fashion and design luminaries — including Raul Lopez and Jackson Wiederhoeft — at The Manner in Soho. Guests were treated to lots of champagne and conversation about the happenings for the weekend at WSA.