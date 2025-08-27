Every Double-Tap-Worthy Look At The 2025 Venice Film Festival

There is a particularly early start to fall in the air, with many swearing off summer already — the weather is generally helping this claim — and trading in warmer colors and styles for pieces we’ll be seeing well into November. Whether that reflects in the looks we see at the 82nd Venice Film Festival is to be determined, but the back-to-school post-summer vacation energy the annual festival brings will surely dictate some sort of new dress code. Before we get into the fashion, though, a few movies of note making their debuts: After The Hunt, Luca Guadagnino’s latest starring Julia Roberts as the cinematic #MeToo-adjacent heir to Lydia Tár (costars include Ayo Edebiri and Chloë Sevigny); Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos’ newest Emma Stone vehicle for which she famously shaved her head; a 21st-century Frankenstein featuring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth; and 100 Nights of Hero, starring our favorite emerging actress Charli XCX alongside Maika Monroe and Emma Corrin.

Both on and off the red carpet, stars will be sporting new fall goodies — and maybe giving us hints about the direction several designer debuts may take during Fashion Month, if we’re lucky. Maybe some Matthieu-era Chanel? Perhaps more of Louise Trotter’s Bottega Veneta? No matter the case, this is a prime place and setting for fresh sartorial takes and stunning headpieces alike. Keep checking back as we update throughout the festival.

Tilda Swinton Backgrid In Chanel

Alba Rohrwacher Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Roberts Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Carrying a Celine bag

Emma Stone Backgrid Carrying two Louis Vuitton bags

Cate Blanchett Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images In Armani Privé

Tilda Swinton Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images