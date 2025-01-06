Emma Stone Debuted A Shocking New Pixie Cut At The Golden Globes

Another awards season is upon us, and another hair transformation as well: Emma Stone just used the Golden Globes as the ideal opportunity to show off her brand-new pixie cut.

The Kinds of Kindness actress hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in a shaggy pixie, letting those superstar blue eyes shine and showing she doesn’t need to hide behind her signature coiffure. In late 2024, she sparked rumors that she shaved her hair (or otherwise dramatically altered it) when photos of her surfaced in what people believed to be a wig remake of her own hair.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Stone is not one to shy from a dramatic hair change, having previously strayed from her signature red to test out blond. She’s also tried out bangs (who hasn’t?). She’s previously committed to hair transformations for characters before, wearing several feet of jet-black hair in Poor Things and a split black-and-white bob for Cruella.

While she’s not nominated tonight, two-time Golden Globe winner and eight-time nominee Stone is here in support of her Kinds of Kindness co-star, Jesse Plemons, who is nominated for his role in the film. We also don’t know what her pixie cut is in service of, but even if it’s not for a movie, it suits her incredibly well.