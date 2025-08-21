Ayo Edebiri Is Broadway’s Newest Star

Ayo Edebiri, the most employable actor in Hollywood, is headed to New York. On Aug. 20, it was announced that The Bear star is bringing her talents to Broadway in Spring 2026, where she’ll be sharing the stage with a legendary scene partner.

Next year, Edebiri will make her Broadway debut alongside Don Cheadle in the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof written by David Auburn. The show, which originally ran on the Great White Way from 2000 to 2003, follows Catherine (played by Edebiri) after the death of her father Robert (Cheadle), a mathematician. The revival is set to be a strictly limited engagement — likely due to Edebiri’s unrelenting filming schedule — and will be directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail.

“It’s hard to find the right words when talking about a text as rich and witty and full as David’s — what I can say is how deeply grateful I am for this incredible opportunity,” Edebiri said in an interview with Variety. “I can’t believe my good fortune that I not only get to go to Broadway with this play, but have the opportunity to work alongside Don Cheadle, Tommy Kail, and such an amazing team around us.”

Previews begin March 31, with an April 16 opening at an unannounced Shubert theater. Tickets are not yet available, but you can sign up for early access at the official Proof website.