Gone are the days of cinching in your corset and praying you don’t see stars at hour four of your night out. No, for fall, designers and celebrities alike want to make sure you’re in breathable fabrics and silhouettes. Kylie Jenner tapped a must-know indie name from New York for stretchy (and still sexy) going-out tops, Vuori and Kaia Gerber made butter in the form of supershort shorts, and DVF brought back her wunderkind knitwear designer Henry Zankov for a collaboration that will turn heads but not turn your stomach when you unzip it. Keep scrolling for more news your timeline algorithm didn’t show you this week.

Next Up On KHY’s Roster Is...

... Grace Ling, emerging New York designer and one our favorite indie brands (Tate McRae and J.Lo are fans). Ling’s signature pierced motif finds its way onto jersey separates that will play well together and with, say, dark denim or white dress shirts. It can be as sexy or demure as you like.

Courtesy of KHY

Kaia Makes Good On Her Vuori Partnership

Kaia Gerber’s first collection for Vuori, plainly called “Vuori by Kaia,” is full of day-off and gym clothes with low-rise shorts and pants, plus buttery-soft camis and halter-neck tops we’ll no doubt see her wearing in street-style dispatches from Malibu. She puts its best via press release: “It’s activewear that doesn’t announce itself—just good style for real life.”

Lachlan Bailey Lachlan Bailey 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

DVF Calls On Her Former Knit Designer For The Collab Du Jour

Henry Zankov was responsible for the knitwear at DVF for some time, and after launching his eponymous label Zankov to rapt critical acclaim a few years ago, he’s coming home to DVF. Their collab features unexpected color combinations (think greens and purples, blues and browns), rich fabrics like chiffon and Japanese lurex, and an immediate fall wardrobe must-have in the form of a paillette-covered wrap dress in a lightweight knit. The collection drops on dvf.com on Sep. 15.

Willow Williams Willow Williams Willow Williams Willow Williams 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

This Is Not Your Uncle’s Fanny Pack...

... it’s Diesel’s collaboration with Eastpak! It’s geeky and somehow hot at the same time. The trompe l’œil denim print takes it from dad to clubby.

Courtesy of Diesel

Sami Miró Lends Her Eye To H&M

The designer-vintage-expert makes the Studio collection her own in her curation, which includes a paneled pair of denim and a soft leather-look suede jacket, great for the in-between weather hitting right now.

Courtesy of H&M

Dispatches From Campaign-Land

First up is Saint Laurent. The brand continues their red-hot celebrity-forward streak with an A-list-heavy campaign featuring Hailey Bieber, Rosé, and Bill Skarsgard all showing off some sexy quilted handbags.

Rosé Gray Sorrenti Bill Skarsgard Gray Sorrenti Hailey Bieber Gray Sorrenti 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Next up: Chloé’s ode to languorous bohemian lounging, captured in the South of France by David Sims. Gracie Hartzel flexes the texture and flounce of the Winter 2025 collection (and shows off the excellent faux-fur-trimmed coats, already seen on Dua Lipa).

David Sims David Sims 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2025 campaign stars supers of their generation Gerber, Vittoria Ceretti, and Adut Akech, caught in in-between moments showing off the scrappy, strong, and feminine collection.

Adut Akech Collier Schorr Kaia Gerber Collier Schorr 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Finally, knitwear savant George Trouchopolous took his latest collection to Athens for a day in the sun to show off his innate knowledge of shaping the female form. If you weren’t lusting over one of his paneled knits for a going-out ‘fit option, consider this your wakeup call.