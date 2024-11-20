Rent The Runway Gets The Sami Miró Treatment

Rent The Runway (RTR) is throwing their hat in the collaborative ring and setting new intentions for 2025, starting strong with an exclusive edit and giveaway with designer and all-around cool girl Sami Miró.

Miró, for the unaware, is an expert re-worker of pre-loved pieces, turning scraps and dead-stock fabric into party-girl staples like wrap skirts, shredded jeans, and wee little tops for pairing with your largest pants. She’s bringing her second-to-none vision to an edit of Rent The Runway’s offerings, which include a J.W. Anderson asymmetrical denim skirt, a Retrofête sparkly party dress, and a few desirable shearling jackets. "This is an invitation for both of our communities to rethink their relationship with fashion and embrace a more circular, creative approach,” Miró exclusively tells NYLON. “Together, we’re proving that style isn’t about always having something new — it’s about expressing yourself in a way that’s both thoughtful and impactful, seeing the beauty in what already exists."

She also designed an exclusive jacket from some older RTR pieces which leans full-throttle into the fuzzy coats every It Girl has worn in fall 2024, which will be given to a lucky sweepstakes winner via Instagram on Nov. 20. One of Miró’s mantras is that we already have enough stuff — and Rent The Runway doubles down on that, hoping to shift people’s perceptions of their wardrobe from rapid consumption to mindful borrowing and re-working of existing pieces.

The exclusive jacket designed by Miró Courtesy of Rent The Runway

We’ve previously documented the best secondhand shopping pieces, stores, and designers, which all have sustainability top of mind, but for those who want something new without all the worrying environmental impacts, borrowing isn’t a bad idea — especially when it has a stamp of approval from one of fashion’s favorite tastemakers and innovators.