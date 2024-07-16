The internet might be feeling bearish on method dressing, but Daisy Edgar-Jones just showed a slightly less hit-you-over-the-head way of adhering to a theme while on a promo tour.

Following her pristine Gucci column dress at the L.A. premiere of Twisters — that somehow made displaying side-boob look très classe — the actress turned up in another subtly on-topic look for a special screening of the film in Oklahoma City (or Tornado Alley, for another point on the “topic of artistic representation” meter). The pattern of the stormy silver Givenchy mullet dress from the house’s Autumn/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection at once resembled warped metal — post-run-in with a tornado, perhaps — and the kaleidoscopic waves of one of those water wiggler toys.

Stylist Dani Michelle accentuated the high-low hemline with a pair of very early-aughts silver point-toe pumps, while Edgar-Jones’ hair was done in a purposefully windswept updo with a few choice pieces pulled out to frame her face. Her makeup, on the other hand, remained polished and neutral, as it has in her earlier appearances.

Another lesson in non-literal movie-related fashion, complete — with a bonus tutorial on how to hold a train as you walk arm-in-arm with your costar Glen Powell.