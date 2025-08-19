Miu Miu Taps Cinematic Power Duo For New Fragrance Campaign

Mutiny: not ideal, especially if you’re the captain. Miutine: rebellious, deeply personal, smells like a fraises de bois layer cake that rolled around on the forest floor.

As you might’ve surmised from the name, the beauty arm of the world’s hottest brand has just announced a new eau de parfum that embodies the house’s never-straight-on wit through a fruity gourmand twist on timeless chypre. According to a press release, the scent — developed by master perfumer Dominique Ropion (Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady, Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, Mugler Alien) — is “characterized by a sophisticated blend of bright citrus, a floral heart, and a rich, earthy base of oak moss and patchouli” which is then “subverted by a daring duo of wild strawberry and brown sugar accords.”

Chaumont Zaerpour Chaumont Zaerpour 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Sounds sweet but off-kilter, which is further emphasized by the campaign starring Emma Corrin, who can be seen rifling through a dictionary until they find the entry for “Miutine.” “Hailey is unbelievable,” Corrin said of cool-girl director Hailey Benton Gates, who’s also long been in the Miu Miu orbit. “She completely embodies this irreverence and humor and individuality that the scent champions. She’s so imaginative and what she’s done for the campaign is incredible. I don't think anyone would have seen a fragrance campaign like it.”

The black-capped toffee matelassé bottle retails for $172 for 100 milliliters and will be available Aug. 21 at Sephora, Ulta, and other select retailers.