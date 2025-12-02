The fall gala circuit is coming to a close, and while a few weekends here and there might be reserved for spa days and zipping one’s phone in a sealed container, it’s full steam ahead for our favorite on-screen artists as we race toward yet another winter full of awards — and the dresses worn to accept them. Long gone are the days of celebrities, say, buying several dresses for promotional junkets and calling on designers for one special gown. No: We are in the midst of a custom-clothing boon, with A-listers signaling both their immaculate taste and ties to specific luxury houses with bespoke clothing for all manner of events, from the smallest of dinners all the way to the Oscars.

Since the stakes have never been higher or more globally attuned, and the effort never more palpable from stars and their glam teams, why not add to the fun with a power ranking? Getting dressed and looking one’s best is not a competition — lest we forget, these stars are actually stepping out to vie for acting trophies — but we’ve decided to do an entirely unscientific and vibes-based ranking, starting with the Gotham Awards in New York and concluding with the biggest night in Hollywood. We’ll update with the latest looks from universally attended events, and explain why who ended up where on our list. For now, keep scrolling to see who caught our attention and double taps on Instagram.

10 Zoey Deutch Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images Deutch went full method dressing during the summer festival circuit for her performance as Jean Seberg in Nouvelle Vague, and she has otherwise turned out deliciously elevated looks that bring drama and unexpected colors to the red carpets she’s hit.

09 Kristen Stewart Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images K. Stew is back in the public eye, but not for an acting role: The star made her directorial debut with The Anthology of Water this year. Her long-standing relationship with Chanel is entering a new era thanks to Matthieu Blazy; she’s made his modern vision for the house feel right at home with her low-effort, casual energy, and this skirt suit is particularly fabulous.

08 Jacob Elordi John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images No Bottega bags in sight, nor double-fisting matchas here. Mr. Elordi is playing the role of handsome aristocrat every time he steps out — most often in Louise Trotter’s Bottega Veneta, with sumptuous coats and wide-cut suits that speak to his modern sensibilities.

07 Renate Reinsve Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Norwegian actor best known for her work with Joachim Trier is back with a tear-jerking performance in Sentimental Value — which we think will get her an Oscar nom — and more delicious fashion moments. Her relationship with Louis Vuitton means lots of custom dresses that are works of architecture in themselves, and find success with her no-frills approach to accessorizing and glam.

06 Alexander Skarsgård Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The weirdest man in Hollywood (complimentary!) is similar to Teyana Taylor in his ability to shape-shift with the help of clothes. His promotional junket for the dom-biker film Pillion has seen him in skin-tight leather pants and bondage-light T-shirts; when he does formalwear, the effect is similarly disarming, with quirky colors and unexpected silhouettes, like this salmon-pink Valentino.

05 Eva Victor John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images Victor’s directorial debut, Sorry, Baby, is one of NYLON’s favorite films of the year, and their streamlined approach to dressing has found its fit with both Loewe and stylist Danielle Goldberg. Victor always looks like the most natural, effortlessly cool version of themself.

04 Tessa Thompson Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images Just like that weird Taylor Swift lyric about Charlie Puth, we declared Tessa Thompson should be a bigger artist. Her street style has directly informed our shopping habits this fall, and on the red carpet, she brings an old-school flair and penchant for drama to every look, including this gunmetal Schiaparelli.

03 Teyana Taylor Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taylor’s performance in One Battle After Another is singular, just like her style. One day, she’s in head-to-toe Rick Owens; the next, she’s whipping out an ostrich-feather-adorned Chanel maxi skirt. Whatever she wears, she makes it her own, something very few people can achieve. We’re just lucky to be privy to it all.

02 Jennifer Lawrence Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images It’s no surprise that we are obsessed with J. Law’s innate sense of style, and her commitment to Dior is also getting a refresh (à la K. Stew and Chanel) with the appointment of Jonathan Anderson to the label. We’ll no doubt see her wearing custom pieces throughout the season, with an air of timelessness in her looks that cements her as both a style icon and someone who knows what looks good on her body.