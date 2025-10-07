Greta Lee & Mia Goth Both Wore 6-Day-Old Dior To Their Movie Premieres

Every model, hairstylist, makeup artist, producer, and P.R. person in fashion is taking a deep sigh of relief: Fashion Month is finally over. New York Fashion Week seems like light years away, and Paris concluded with a paradigm-shifting Chanel show. The official presentations are over, but the real game is just getting started: pulling looks from the runway for premieres and events. Greta Lee and Mia Goth might’ve committed light larceny at the Dior showrooms, as both brand ambassadors stepped out in runway looks that are six days young.

We previously praised Greta Lee’s unmatched fresh-off-the-runway pull game, now up to 10 SS26 looks with her Tron: Ares appearances. She chose one of our favorite silhouettes from the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 collection to wear to the Los Angeles premiere on Oct. 6, embodying a forest sprite in a silver wisp of a dress complete with a massive bow-cum-butterfly-wing-bustle and yards of filigree detail. As ever with her, the dress is the complete look, so her hair and makeup were minimal to let her unparalleled fashion access (and Tiffany & Co. jewels) shine.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Rob Latour/Shutterstock 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

A few miles down the road, Goth also celebrated her blockbuster era at the premiere of Frankenstein, and also had her pick of New Dior. Goth went the Goth-ic route (sorry, it was right there) and chose a black lacy knee-length A-line dress complete with a looped cape, all embroidered with clusters of crystals and feathers. Where Lee went futuristic with the styling, Goth stayed historically inclined and wore her hair pulled back, the better to show off her chunky, dazzling earrings (also Tiffany & Co., duh!).

Variety/Variety/Getty Images Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Jonathan Anderson could not have chosen two more dynamic actresses to be his ambassadors (the third on his roster is Mikey Madison) who can bring his collections to life on the red carpet with such considered ease. With such a strong network of stars (and the stylists who had to stuff their bags in Paris with one-of-one samples), Anderson’s Dior will make waves long after the finale walked. If anyone wants to place bets on what Lee will wear during awards season, hit my line.