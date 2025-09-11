The Best Celebrity Style At New York Fashion Week Spring 2026

The phrase “it’s always Fashion Week somewhere” has never rung quite as true as in the last few weeks. Once Copenhagen Fashion Week was done, it was Stockholm, then Berlin, then Budapest... and these were just the official runways. We could also throw in the film-festival circuit as fashion weeks, as many designers soft-launched their collections before a season of many, many debuts. But before we get ahead of ourselves, it’s time for New York Fashion Week.

It’s our favorite for many reasons, not least of which is our biannual NYLON Nights party, but also for the casual, “how-was-your-summer” vibe each front row has. Many celebrities are freshly rested after a low-key August spent yachting or otherwise off-grid, and the headlining shows — including Michael Kors Collection, Off-White, and Ralph Lauren — are here to provide looks for next summer’s aforementioned relaxing and lounging. We expect to see a few familiar faces, a handful of It Girls, and a crop of fresh starlets who will no doubt make headlines at this publication in due course. Below, find our favorite looks from the front-row stars.

Lindsay Lohan at L’Agence Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas At Ralph Lauren Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Naomi Watts At Ralph Lauren Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk At Ralph Lauren Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Maggie Rogers At Ralph Lauren Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Madeline Argy at Ralph Lauren Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Delaney Rowe at Ralph Lauren Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe at Michael Kors Collection Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Olivia Jade at Michael Kors Collection Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart at Michael Kors Collection Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Chloe Fineman at Michael Kors Collection Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Anok Yai at Michael Kors Collection Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini & Lily Aldridge at Michael Kors Collection Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse at Michael Kors Collection Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images