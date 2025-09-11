Suki Waterhouse
Fashion

The Best Celebrity Style At New York Fashion Week Spring 2026

Enough clothes to make a shopping mall jealous.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The phrase “it’s always Fashion Week somewhere” has never rung quite as true as in the last few weeks. Once Copenhagen Fashion Week was done, it was Stockholm, then Berlin, then Budapest... and these were just the official runways. We could also throw in the film-festival circuit as fashion weeks, as many designers soft-launched their collections before a season of many, many debuts. But before we get ahead of ourselves, it’s time for New York Fashion Week.

It’s our favorite for many reasons, not least of which is our biannual NYLON Nights party, but also for the casual, “how-was-your-summer” vibe each front row has. Many celebrities are freshly rested after a low-key August spent yachting or otherwise off-grid, and the headlining shows — including Michael Kors Collection, Off-White, and Ralph Lauren — are here to provide looks for next summer’s aforementioned relaxing and lounging. We expect to see a few familiar faces, a handful of It Girls, and a crop of fresh starlets who will no doubt make headlines at this publication in due course. Below, find our favorite looks from the front-row stars.

Lindsay Lohan at L’Agence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas At Ralph Lauren

Naomi Watts At Ralph Lauren

Elsa Hosk At Ralph Lauren

Maggie Rogers At Ralph Lauren

Madeline Argy at Ralph Lauren

Delaney Rowe at Ralph Lauren

Rachel Zoe at Michael Kors Collection

Olivia Jade at Michael Kors Collection

Lili Reinhart at Michael Kors Collection

Chloe Fineman at Michael Kors Collection

Anok Yai at Michael Kors Collection

Kelsea Ballerini & Lily Aldridge at Michael Kors Collection

Suki Waterhouse at Michael Kors Collection

Delilah Belle & Lisa Rinna at Michael Kors Collection

