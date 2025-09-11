Menacing Looks & Missed Connections: Delaney Rowe Takes Us To Ralph Lauren

When you’re a seriously unserious actor like Delaney Rowe, a fashion show isn’t just a chance to get dressed up: It’s an opportunity to dissolve into a new character. Rowe’s look for the Ralph Lauren show — hosted at the brand’s HQ on the Upper East Side — was giving her both “the floating dress from Pirates of the Caribbean” and a woman in disguise on the run. But the only place Rowe was running was from the Carlyle a few blocks down for the show — not first before letting NYLON in on her room-service order (surprisingly seafood-heavy) and how she embraced the cringe of a getting-ready story as someone who makes millions cringe with her hateable characters on TikTok. (BTW: She sees your snarky Reddit comments, haters.)

After getting her hair perfectly tousled and face set by her beloved glam team, she popped into the bathroom for a toilet-less selfie (thanks, modern technology) to give us one last look at her suede-and-silk Ralph look, which was part country, part city, and 100 percent sweat-inducing (a trench coat in 80-degree weather is brave). Below, it’s Rowe as we know and love her, plus a screenshot of the last text she sent — the number of unread messages shocks and alarms us, but that’s none of our business — and her getting-ready playlist.

Alexandra Arnold “I was named after a Jimmy Buffet song. In case you were wondering. Which you weren’t.”

Alexandra Arnold “A last-minute fragrance surprise from the Ralph Lauren team.”

Courtesy of Delaney Rowe “A riveting account of my room service order no one asked for.”

Alexandra Arnold “And it’s not about how dry the shrimp was, it’s about the fragrances we’re given along the way.”

Courtesy of Delaney Rowe “The playlist the glam team is completely sick of hearing by now.”

Alexandra Arnold “Menace.”

Alexandra Arnold “‘Character in every thriller who goes by a new identity in order to conceal her horrifying backstory.’ Or something like that.”

Alexandra Arnold “The floating dress in Pirates of The Caribbean.”

Alexandra Arnold “This isn’t like other BTS’s. This is a cool BTS.”

Alexandra Arnold “Someone called me annoying on Reddit the other day. I can’t imagine why.”

Alexandra Arnold “A color-story master class.”

Alexandra Arnold “Perfect glam by Jackie and Sierra.”

Courtesy of Delaney Rowe “My last text I sent. To Connor Wood. Ah, missed connections.”

Alexandra Arnold “And it‘s not about how much I was sweating, but the photos we took along the way.”

Courtesy of Delaney Rowe “I edited out the toilet in the background with that nifty new iPhone feature.”

Alexandra Arnold “Oh, give it a rest.”

Photographer: Alexandra Arnold

Hair: Jackie Seabrooke

Makeup: Sierra Matthews