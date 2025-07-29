Hermione Corfield Goes "Snatched Maiden” Glam For The ‘Outlander’ Premiere

How do you prepare yourself to enter one of fantasy’s most talked-about, fawned-over universes? For Hermione Corfield, the preparation for the premiere of Outlander: Blood of My Blood was as zen as one star on the brink of possible international superstardom could be. The British actress was in Los Angeles on the eve of the show’s release to step on the red carpet. It’s the latest installation of the Outlander universe, where she plays Julia Moriston, Claire Fraser’s mom, as the lore expands to include Moriston’s love story alongside Jamie Fraser’s parents. It marks an exciting new chapter for fans of the historical-romance epic, and also for Corfield, who has already signed on to film a second season of the show.

Corfield’s potential nerves for this new adventure couldn’t be found in the hair and makeup chair, as she readied herself with what she calls “flushed, snatched maiden” glam to go with her romantic, ruffled Alberta Ferretti white dress. Her recent fashion is executed in partnership with stylist Cher Coulter, who has helped her slip into everything from this Victorian-chic look to elegant and girly ShuShu/Tong looks. Her favorite red-carpet style stars are Zendaya and Greta Lee, who she says are “always fun, stylish, and surprising.” She’s on the right track with the low-key, tailored looks she’s been choosing thus far.

As for her favorite parts of the series? We won’t spoil too much, but she does endearingly say that the show has “so much platonic love as well — this exploration of what it is to be a mother and a father — and sibling rivalry. The ensemble is so massive and strong, and you get an insight into clan dynamics and why certain clans hate each other.” The ensemble, which includes Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Jeremy Irvine, Tony Curran, and Sam Retford, to name but a few, all turned up in their best regalia the premiere. Corfield was the white bride of the night, and before she hopped into the car to head to the premiere, she chatted with NYLON about her most memorable moments on set, dressing for a premiere, and her most embarrassing red-carpet moment.

What’s your favorite memory from filming the series?

My favorite memory of filming was the day Jeremy [Irvine] and I first filmed at the stones. It was beautiful weather, and the landscape was so dramatic. It really felt like we had arrived!

How did you and your stylist land on your premiere look? What was the inspiration?

I fell in love with the Alberta Ferretti dress. It was so feminine but also playful. Cher [Coulter] and I decided to lean into the romance of the show. We knew the carpet was going to have the landscape of Scotland, and we thought the white would look dramatic against that. We wanted to pair it with modern, slick hair and flushed, pretty makeup. “Snatched maiden” was what we were going for.

Do you have any funny or embarrassing red carpet stories?

One of the biggest carpets I ever did was for XXX: The Return of Zander Cage. They put us on a boat in Embankment in London, and we rode for an hour and a half down the river to the premiere. I arrived, came to the carpet, and the first journalist was like, “You know you've been on the screen here the whole time. They've been recording you the whole time.” And I was like, “What have I been doing for the last hour and a half?”

What hair and makeup makes you feel the most red-carpet ready?

I think a hairstyle that stays and doesn’t need too much fuss is the best! Same for the make up. But, I do love a lip. The lip for this was more of a stain and a little blurry, so it wasn’t high maintenance.

Do you have any pre-premiere rituals?

I do an overnight collagen face mask. My playlist for getting ready is mainly SZA, and I’m enjoying some KWN at the moment, too. Ideally a drink as well: champagne or a mezcal cocktail of some variety.

Were you a fan of the original Outlander? How excited were you to step into this role?

Yes! I first saw the show about six years ago and revisited it once I got the part. It’s such an epic universe they have created, and the fandom is so passionate. I was really excited to step into the role.

How did you pass time on set?

I always like to bring a book. I think you end up scrolling on your phone if you don't. Having said that, I've forgotten my book every single day on Season 2, so I've scrolled every single day. I've just been chatting people's ears off at the moment.

Do you have a book you're trying to finish?

Fingersmith. I've been trying to finger that… finger that? [laughs] Sorry, I'm on lack of sleep. I was going to say, whenever I'm scrolling too much, I try to go on Pinterest or something, to make a mood-board. It feels creative and not mindless. I still end up on Instagram somehow.

The show has already been renewed for a second season. What does it mean to you to enter the Outlander universe?

A huge amount! It’s such a rich world that’s been created, and with more seasons, we can explore more storylines and learn more about these characters.