Even Usher Waits In Line For Brunch In New York

To say New York is what you make it is an understatement, and to say New York looks different from the ’90s to now would be putting it lightly. Even though influencers, girlbosses, and West Village Girls are remaking the city in their image, there are still glimmers of the history that lies underneath several layers of grime and paint. For Usher, New York was the jumping-off point of his now-infamous career, when he was sent from his hometown of Atlanta to the world capital to record his debut self-titled album in 1994. Now, more than 30 years later, he’s checking off more firsts, namely being a fragrance campaign star. Who better to work with than Ralph Lauren, perhaps the ultimate “American dream” brand?

The suave, slick, and always sexy Usher was the ideal choice to launch Ralph Lauren’s new Ralph’s Club New York Eau de Parfum, a richly seductive blackcurrant scent that’s rooted in vanilla and sandalwood, and as senior perfumers Nadège Le Garlantezec and Shyamala Maisondieu describe it, “an aroma that captures a modern, irreverent masculinity ... and a bold scent that balances vertigo and magnetic attraction.” We could, of course, say the same about Usher’s deep discography, from his very first hits up to modern-day smashes. He’s also not afraid to be a sensitive, fashion-boundary-breaking man.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for Ralph Lauren Fragrances

For his inaugural campaign, however, instead of dipping into his songbook, he wound the clock back and reimagined Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” his way. (Perhaps the most New York thing he could do is freshen up a timeless hit with an invigorating spirit.) Not only does it capture his and Ralph’s stories, but it defines what makes New York the city people are drawn to like moths to a ring light: You truly can do, be, and feel whatever the hell you want. The history will always be there, but it’s what you do with the present and future that will make you a bona fide star.

Below, NYLON caught up with the singer on his shoot experience, his earliest memories of Ralph Lauren, and his picks for culture and food in New York.

What was going through your head when you were shooting the campaign, and how did the day go?

First and foremost, working with Ralph was a dream. I’ve been a fan of the brand since I was a kid, and to have this opportunity — to be a part of this legacy brand and to work with incredible creatives in the house — was a dream. In terms of working on the visual with [director] Jacob Sutton and [photographers] Mert [Alas] and Marcus [Piggott] — who have shot some of the most iconic photographs in life — working with creatives that helped to tell that story was great. We had three days of shooting; we had a cast of more than 150 people. Our creative concept was based around this character in New York City, and the song that would help us get there started with the spirit of Frank Sinatra. I reimagined “New York, New York” and took the magnetic connection between this city that never sleeps and the idea of this classic Americana icon.

I have this opportunity to tell a story in a way and on a platform that is going to talk to the entire world. It would’ve been easy to cover it, but I rewrote it. We went in a direction that was very creative, modern, and a bit edgier. I wanted to push the envelope and allow all who come to feel welcome. New York is a melting pot, so how do you make an iconic representation musically and visually that makes you feel you collected a few different eras, but still give an expression that’s timeless?

That’s very New York. What are your first memories of wearing Ralph Lauren?

Polo Sport was where it started for me as a teenager. It was around that era when we were all wearing puffy vests, skull caps, and goggles on our heads. That was an entry point for me culturally that gave me some identity and a cultural stamp. It was spending time in New York that gave me that. I would’ve gotten it from going to the mall, or looking at television or magazines, but having spent that time as a teenager in New York City, this is a roundabout moment for me. I am coming back to New York, which is where I started. This is my love letter to New York for what it’s meant. You think about being introduced to the brand as a kid — now go back even further. It had been there far before I’d recognized the brand, so it’s about being a part of that legacy — and being a part of creating something that will become a classic — where you meet contemporary style, music, and elegance in scent.

That’s what you were able to do when you came to New York for the first time. What made you want to come to New York?

New York was a melting pot of culture. There was this opportunity for me to understand the rest of the world, and speak to the world. It goes back to this idea: If you make it in New York, you make it anywhere. It was a choice of my manager at the time, my record company, and my mother to allow me to be in New York City to record the album and pick up all of what New York had to offer me, to be influenced and encouraged by it. You do have to be bold. New York is the type of place you need to get lost in — or find yourself in. I found an energy and power in being able to be in that city. It fueled me. It energized me to go back out in the world and be aggressive about using my imagination and my creativity to tell my story my way.

That’s the beautiful thing about New York; it’s a whirlpool.

It's a huge conveyor belt. You either get lost in the fray, man, or you run. Whether you are in the front or the back, you have got to keep your feet moving. The song “New York, New York” embodies that spirit.

That’s an amazing metaphor for the brand as well. You can’t spend your time rooted in the past.

You’re right. You think about the brand, and the fact that he was bold enough to stand underneath his brand and not allow it to be under someone else’s imprint. To go from making ties to the conglomerate that it is today, what an amazing energy. Only the energy of New York will give you that kind of confidence to say “No, the brand stands. I will have my icon on my product, and it will have my name on it.”

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for Ralph Lauren Fragrances

It’s incredible that Ralph the man is still doing the d*mn thing. You’ve been familiar with New York for a while. What are your must-do and must-see things when you come here?

I still make the same rounds I always have. I go to Union Square. I always make it down to Broadway. I go see a play. I definitely go to a museum, take a look at some art and be inspired. I walk and feel the city, go to Chelsea, go to Tribeca, feel that energy. New York is the equivalent of Rome. You could spend a life in Rome, and you’ll never see all of it. I spend a lot of time in New York, and I’ll never see every corner. There’s always going to be something new to learn from. To be inspired is what I love about New York. To be bold is what New York has always represented.

Is there a play or musical you’ve seen that you really enjoyed?

I saw Othello on Broadway. Jake [Gyllenhaal] — and the entire cast to say the least — and Denzel [Washington] did amazing. It was an amazing play. I’m eager to get back. Whenever you take a short day or two trip, you’re like, “I need another day,” because there’s a show that’s not showing the day you want it, or something going to happen tomorrow. I love to go to magic shows when I’m there; The Magician is a great immersive experience. I love to go off-Broadway. It made me fall in love with immersive theater to go and see De La Guarda in Union Square, or go see Sleep No More. I still go down to 54th and reminisce about the days at Hit Factory.

Say you have a day off in New York. What’s the ideal itinerary?

Aire [Ancient Baths], you have to go. I’ll hit up Ralph Lauren on Fifth or Madison. Then Café Sabarsky. It’s not easy to get in there, so you have to plan, but they have some of the best food there, and the art is remarkable. You go, you stand in line. It’s fine. I did for a minute. I made it d*mn near an entire brunch.