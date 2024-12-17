We Asked Fashion People What The Next New York Hot Spot Will Be

We’ve been reflecting on the chaotic, party-heavy, boob-filled year that is 2024, with best-dressed and trend lists helping to pinpoint what happened this year — and why. We also pinpointed fashion people’s favorite hot spots in New York for our inaugural NYLON Nights issue, tracing the last 30 or so years via dimly lit restaurants and rooftop clubs alike. As part of our year-end celebrations, we’re looking forward.

We polled a few friends (some of whom asked to remain anonymous) to help us peer into the future and determine which new venues will be frequented by It girls like Alex Consani and booked by fashion brands for hours-long dinners. In a city like New York, where even Starbucks are not safe from closing down, it’s hard to know what will stick —especially with the fashionable set — but see what our respondents are betting on below.

Oliver Green, Erik Torstensson, Sienna Miller, Wes Gordon at the Carolina Herrera x FRAME celebration at Chez Margaux. Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

“Chez Margaux, the new membership club from Michael Cayre and Chef Jean-Georges. It’s hard to get in the door, but I’ve attended a couple parties there. Celebs have given it their stamp of approval: Taylor Swift has made it her unofficial dining room already.” — Anonymous journalist

Julia Fox Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock

“I'm not the right person to ask, because the spot I go to is called my bed. I live in Harlem. It's far from the shenanigans.” — Julia Fox

“I think WSA will continue to host can’t-miss events, and I’m excited to see what they make of the new space across the street.” — Anonymous content creator

“San Vicente Bungalows when it opens, on Jane [Street].” — Savannah Engel, founder of Savi

“Right now it's Jean's, but I'm going to say anything that DeSe Escobar does next will be the place to be. With Club Glam, DeSe made China Chalet the hot spot it was at the time.” — Clara Spahr, publicist

Susanne Bartsch, Willy Chavarria, Christian Siriano, and Darren Criss at Byredo Celebrates Willy Chavarria at Jean’s Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

“Well, Indochine is turning 40 which is pretty major, especially for the U.S. It will always be timeless and hot. However, I am all about community and spreading the love. What’s happening on Lafayette Street is insane. Jean’s is popping off, plus Temple Bar and countless others.” — CT Hedden, drag personality

“Quarters. The hybrid shop-event space has my heart.” — Anonymous fashion editor

“Long gone are my days of going out late on weeknights, but a watering hole where the vibes are immaculate and the drinks snap is still a must. At the risk of ruining my new go-to spot, for me it’s Sloane’s — the discreet nook-of-a-bar at The Manner. If you see me there with [redacted client] talking nonsense, no you didn’t.” — Gregory Werbowsky, publicist

Jemima Kirke at Petite Disco Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock

“Petite Disco. The guys behind Maison Close opened it, and they bring an energy that draws in the right crowd. It’s the perfect vibe for the fashion scene and beyond. I’m excited to see how it evolves.” — Jennifer Fisher, jewelry designer

“Crane Club. I expect to host a lot of client dinners and intimate events there.” — Anonymous publicist

Marc Jacobs, Charli XCX, and Charly Defrancesco at the AprèsMET2 Met Gala after party at WSA. Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock

“I’m interested in WSA, and The Twenty Two London and San Vincente Bungalows coming to town. I think things will get interesting again.” — Kevin McIntosh, founder of KJMR.World