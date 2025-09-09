When the VMAs and New York Fashion Week fall on the same week, you can expect to see a healthy mix of pop stars, models, actors, influencers, and creators at just about every major party across the city. That was very much the vibe at Pandora’s pre-NYFW party on Sept. 8, where celebs like Alex Consani and Tommy Dorfman rubbed shoulders with the likes of Pamela Anderson, and KATSEYE shared the dance floor with Jake Shane.

Ahead of the official Fashion Week kick off, celebs such as Megan Statler, Joy Sunday, and Solange Franklin all gathered at The Halo to celebrate the launch of the brand’s latest Talisman Collection, where they enjoyed immersive vignettes inspired by the new coin charms, a DJ set, and a special live performance from FKA Twigs. And while the evening was strictly invite-only, NYLON is giving you apeek into the star-studded event with exclusive portraits of all the VIP guests, as lensed by Hunter Abramsand Sam Lee.

Katseye

Tommy Dorfman

Alex Consani

Pamela Anderson

Meg Stalter

FKA Twigs

Ashlee Simpson-Ross