All The Red-Carpet Looks From The 2025 VMAs

What happens when you gather the music world’s best and brightest talent on Long Island? Sometime it ends in ruining the tour or a great episode of The Real Housewives of New York, but we mercifully hope that the 2025 VMAs will bring less trauma and more drama — in the form of fashion. The UBS Arena will play host to our year’s favorite pop stars as they take home awards like “Best Pop Artist” (Charli XCX is our pick, natch) and “Best K-Pop” (Jennie fans, stand up) — and more unofficial awards like “Best Use Of Chainmail” and “Most Original Look” that we will be doling out in spirit. Indeed, the VMAs red carpet is the place to test out a quirky, avant-garde look (see: Addison Rae’s swan moment) and turn right when everyone else is turning left (see: Taylor Swift in plaid Dior).

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for archival moments like Sabrina Carpenter’s Bob Mackie dress last year, plus more from the dozens of stars nominated and slated to make appearances, including Doja Cat (which ‘80s power suit will she pull next?), Tate McRae, Jisoo, Rosé, Sombr, SZA, Lorde, Gracie Abrams, and many more. (Swift, unfortunately, will be leaving the orange at home and not attending.) Below, see every single look fresh from the carpet.

Doja Cat Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images In Balmain and Chopard jewelry

Taylor Momsen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Symone Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Black Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

KATSEYE Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana

Sombr Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valentino

Zara Larsson LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Meg Stalter Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lola Young LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Tate McRae Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Ayra Starr Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino

Ariana Grande Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Fendi

GloRilla Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Blonds

FKA Twigs Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Conan Gray Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Erik Charlotte