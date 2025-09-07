Doja Cat
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

All The Red-Carpet Looks From The 2025 VMAs

Expect at least one wig and several vintage pulls.

by Kevin LeBlanc

What happens when you gather the music world’s best and brightest talent on Long Island? Sometime it ends in ruining the tour or a great episode of The Real Housewives of New York, but we mercifully hope that the 2025 VMAs will bring less trauma and more drama — in the form of fashion. The UBS Arena will play host to our year’s favorite pop stars as they take home awards like “Best Pop Artist” (Charli XCX is our pick, natch) and “Best K-Pop” (Jennie fans, stand up) — and more unofficial awards like “Best Use Of Chainmail” and “Most Original Look” that we will be doling out in spirit. Indeed, the VMAs red carpet is the place to test out a quirky, avant-garde look (see: Addison Rae’s swan moment) and turn right when everyone else is turning left (see: Taylor Swift in plaid Dior).

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for archival moments like Sabrina Carpenter’s Bob Mackie dress last year, plus more from the dozens of stars nominated and slated to make appearances, including Doja Cat (which ‘80s power suit will she pull next?), Tate McRae, Jisoo, Rosé, Sombr, SZA, Lorde, Gracie Abrams, and many more. (Swift, unfortunately, will be leaving the orange at home and not attending.) Below, see every single look fresh from the carpet.

Doja Cat

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In Balmain and Chopard jewelry

Taylor Momsen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Symone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Black

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

KATSEYE

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana

Sombr

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valentino

Zara Larsson

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Meg Stalter

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lola Young

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Tate McRae

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Ayra Starr

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino

Ariana Grande

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Fendi

GloRilla

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Blonds

FKA Twigs

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Conan Gray

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Erik Charlotte

María Zardoya

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images
