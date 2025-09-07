Fashion
All The Red-Carpet Looks From The 2025 VMAs
Expect at least one wig and several vintage pulls.
What happens when you gather the music world’s best and brightest talent on Long Island? Sometime it ends in ruining the tour or a great episode of The Real Housewives of New York, but we mercifully hope that the 2025 VMAs will bring less trauma and more drama — in the form of fashion. The UBS Arena will play host to our year’s favorite pop stars as they take home awards like “Best Pop Artist” (Charli XCX is our pick, natch) and “Best K-Pop” (Jennie fans, stand up) — and more unofficial awards like “Best Use Of Chainmail” and “Most Original Look” that we will be doling out in spirit. Indeed, the VMAs red carpet is the place to test out a quirky, avant-garde look (see: Addison Rae’s swan moment) and turn right when everyone else is turning left (see: Taylor Swift in plaid Dior).
We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for archival moments like Sabrina Carpenter’s Bob Mackie dress last year, plus more from the dozens of stars nominated and slated to make appearances, including Doja Cat (which ‘80s power suit will she pull next?), Tate McRae, Jisoo, Rosé, Sombr, SZA, Lorde, Gracie Abrams, and many more. (Swift, unfortunately, will be leaving the orange at home and not attending.) Below, see every single look fresh from the carpet.
Doja Cat
In Balmain and Chopard jewelry
Taylor Momsen
Symone
Rebecca Black
Benee
KATSEYE
In Dolce & Gabbana
Sombr
In Valentino
Zara Larsson
Meg Stalter
Lola Young
Tate McRae
In custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin
Ayra Starr
Sabrina Carpenter
In Valentino
Ariana Grande
In custom Fendi
GloRilla
Paris Hilton
In The Blonds
FKA Twigs
Conan Gray
In Erik Charlotte