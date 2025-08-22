SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Doja Cat performs on Day 1 of Outside Lands Festival at Golde...
Doja Cat Should’ve Been An ‘80s Pop Star

The bigger the hair, the better the music.

by Jillian Giandurco

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features nine of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Jealous Type” by Doja Cat

I’ve been curious about this track ever since that one Marc Jacobs campaign, and any doubts I had about it being an uninspired ‘80s pastiche have officially been squashed. Welcome back, Jack Antonoff. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

“Everybody Scream” by Florence + The Machine

The feminist anthem we needed, with a video that’s Eggers lite (complimentary). — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Fort Knox” by Sigrid

Where was Sigrid when we were in desperate need of a song of the summer? This would’ve gone so hard on the dance floor of our Surf Lodge residency. — Giandurco

“SexOnTheBeat” by ADÉLA

Name a hornier hook you’ve heard this year, I’ll wait. (Bonus points for the hottest dancing in a music video in summer 2025.) — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“CAM GIRL” by LUDMILLA feat. Victoria Monét

Never knew I needed Victoria Monét on a track with a Brazilian pop star, but now I need the duo to collab on a whole project. — Giandurco

“who's your boyfriend” by Royel Otis

We see Lola Tung, we click. We see Lola Tung and TSIP-style yearning, we add it to Soundcheck. — Peng

“Passenger Seat” by Wolf Alice

I’m a “In the passenger seat, I’m your girl” sun and a “When we drive in your car, I’m your baby” rising. — Giandurco

“Back 2 Back” by Skepta & Fred Again..

Two Skepta x Fred Again.. inclusions is not a cry for help. This just goes unreasonably hard. — Peng

“Kiss” by Sir Chloe

If this song isn’t heavily featured in a revenge movie montage à la John Tucker Must Die or Do Revenge, something is seriously wrong. — Giandurco

