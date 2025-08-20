BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 10: Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs at the Sziget Fes...
Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Music

Florence + The Machine Bring Back Satanic Panic On “Everybody Scream”

We are so back.

by Jillian Giandurco

Florence + The Machine must have command over New York City weather patterns, because now that temps have dropped to a comfortable 70 degrees, we’re officially ready to welcome fall with open arms. And what better way to usher in the season than with a brand new song from the perennially autumnal English rock band?

Florence + The Machine’s latest single, “Everybody Scream,” dropped Aug. 20, just one day after the group confirmed its upcoming album of the same name. Usually we refrain from engaging in satanic-panic discourse, but judging by the lyrics, that’s exactly what the band wants — front woman Florence Welch compares her life as a rock star to that of a cult leader in the chorus, singing, “Look at me run myself ragged / Blood on the stage / But how can I leave you when you screaming my name?” In the outro, Welch sings of witchcraft, spells, and injections before bemoaning, “The magic and the misery, madness and the mystery / Oh, what has it done to me?”

The music video is just as unsettling. Directed by Autumn de Wilde, Welch follows a man riding backwards on a horse to a mansion seemingly overtaken by a cult. And yes, there is plenty of convulsing and eyes-rolling-back-into-heads to fuel the satanic-panic allegations.

The track serves as the lead single to Everybody Scream, out Oct. 31.

Style + Culture, delivered straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter for the biggest stories in fashion, entertainment, and music. We don't just follow the trends, we set them.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy