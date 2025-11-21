Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Nobody’s Girl” by Tate McRae A stark heel turn from the burn-the-house-down “TIT FOR TAT,” McRae seems to have finally reached the glass-half-full stage of the break up, and wears it with the maturity of a much older woman.

“Joshua Tree” by Demi Lovato Finally, someone who understands the electronic-music-implications of Joshua Tree. It isn’t just a place for acoustic guitars and “Hey Ho” music, it’s an acid trip waiting to happen, just like this song.

“Big Daddy” by Tems Leave it to Tems to make the words “big daddy” sound like beautiful poetry. But despite her gorgeous delivery, she still gets dirty: “You may look like you're breathing, but you're dead to me” is an immediate contender for Bar of the Year.

“No Audience” by Absolutely A genre-less, expansive listening experience; one minute Absolutely is taking us to church, the next we’re waltzing in a Victorian-era mansion. Someone needs to tap the well that ran through Raye and Absolutely’s childhood home, because that water runs deep with talent.

“HOT LIKE!” by Bree Runway General rule of thumb: if a Bree Runway song has “Hot” in the title, it’s bound to be a smash. Here, she marries Afrobeats with her signature brand of electronic hip-hop, resulting in an instant club hit.

“Pepper” by Rico Nasty Enough with the Rick Owens’ shout outs — more rappers should be bragging about their “Ann Demeuler” ‘fits.

“Friends” by Leigh-Anne ft. Rvssian Love to see Leigh-Anne embracing her Caribbean roots on this track. Hidden under the catchy, radio-friendly melody is an honest exploration of boundaries that you don’t often hear in songs of this magnitude anymore.