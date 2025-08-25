If you’ve ever wondered where Rihanna gets her “bad girl” reputation from, the answer lies within the music.

Long before she was a beauty mogul, the Barbadian-born singer was consistently topping the charts with her tales of sexual proclivities, kinky rendezvous, and nasty one-night stands. Even if we never get a new album from the artist, she deserves to be remembered as one of music’s most provocative pop stars, and we’re highlighting the 10 raunchiest lyrics in Rihanna’s discography to prove it.

1. Sex in the air / I don't care / I love the smell of it / Sticks and stones may break my bones / But chains and whips excite me — “S&M”

Of course we had to kick things off with a song about BDSM — the music video for which was banned in 11 countries. This track is dirty from start to finish, but this line had suburban moms clutching their pearls in 2010.

2. I'ma do it, do it, do it / 'Til you can't take no more / 'Til my lipstick ain't up on my face no more — “Watch n’ Learn”

IYDK, “Watch n’ Learn” is an ode to oral sex and a guide for going down on a woman all in one. A sexual wellness icon.

3. It's not even my birthday / But he want to lick the icing off / I know you want it in the worst way / Can't wait to blow my candles out — “Birthday Cake”

Comparing c*m to icing is something only Rihanna would dare to do, though she was right not to release the full song. The world couldn’t handle it.

4. I want you to be my sex slave / Anything that I desire / Be one with my feminine / Set my whole body on fire — “Cockiness (Love It)”

Just one year after releasing “S&M,” the pop princess had graduated from singing about chains and whips to owning her desires.

5. I can be your dominatrix / Just submit to my every order / Enter my diamond matrix / Devour my golden flower — “Cockiness (Love It)”

You could make the argument that nearly every lyric in this song is deserving of a spot on this list, including the refrain: “I love it, I love it, I love it when you eat it.”

6. And it's always wet, a bitch never ever had to use lip gloss on it / I'ma need you deeper than six, it's not a coffin — “Sex With Me”

Yes, she’s talking about vaginal lubrication and penis size. Are you blushing yet?

7. Keep it up for me, you can do it / Put your hands on me, watch me lose it / Boy, blow it out, like it's the only way out — “Roc Me Out”

Rihanna sure does love an oral-sex metaphor.

8. Yeah, I said it, boy, get up inside it / I want you to homicide it / Go in slow, but I want you to pipe it — “Yeah, I Said It”

Our most unapologetically dominant pop star.

9. Buckle up, I ride this like a fast car / Suck it up, don't even try to act hard — “Hole In My Head”

A Rated R bonus track that’s been all but lost to time, you can tell she was just starting to wade in the risqué waters here.

10. I like the way you touch me there / I like the way you pull my hair / Babe, if I don't feel it, I ain't faking — “Rude Boy”

Along with its catchy dancehall beat, “Rude Boy” will always be remembered as Rihanna’s first truly provocative hit. In 2010, RiRi kissed her good-girl persona goodbye forever in favor of a song about rough sex and penis size — a track that would later go on to become a No. 1 hit — and the culture has never been the same since.