Charli XCX Gives Us A Peek Behind The ‘Brat’ Curtain In ‘The Moment

If 2025’s lack of a song-of-the-summer had you missing the ubiquity of Brat, now you can relive the era through Charli XCX’s new film, The Moment.

After dropping the movie poster on Nov. 19, the “Girl, So Confusing” singer released the trailer on Nov. 20. The preview opens on Charli hanging out with Rachel Sennott as a film crew films the friends without Sennott’s consent. “We’re deleting this,” Sennott jokes, before commanding the crew to “delete this.”

Interspersed with footage of the pop star fielding questions from Stephen Colbert and entertaining thousands of adoring fans, the project, filmed mockumentary style, seemingly follows Charli as she navigates her newfound stardom. “When I started to feel like people started to care about me, nothing else mattered,” she confesses in a voice over, before Hailey Benton Gates assures her, “You’re not going to die after an album cycle.”

The trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of plot — after all, we kinda know how it ends already — but it does give us a peek behind the creative process curtain, thanks to pre-show confessionals and backstage breakdowns, as well as a look into Kylie Jenner’s highly anticipated cameo.

The Moment hits theaters Jan. 30, 2026.