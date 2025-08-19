It’s About To Be A Florence + The Machine Fall

While we’re desperately trying to soak up the final days of summer, Florence + The Machine have already moved onto fall. On Aug. 19, it was announced that the English rock band’s sixth (!) studio album, Everybody Scream, is officially on the way. What’s better: The project fittingly drops on Friday, Oct. 31, otherwise known as Halloween. Never beating the witch allegations.

The album artwork features a photo of lead singer Florence Welsh sitting on a loveseat with her legs spread wide open. She wears an appropriately autumnal lace dress layered atop a cream petticoat, a black cardi, and black boots that stretch above the knee. In other words, it’s exactly what you’d want from a Florence + The Machine album cover.

Everybody Scream is now available to pre-order on vinyl, CD, and cassette via the band’s website. The album booklet features even more covetable images of Welsh — as if you needed any convincing to add to cart — including one photo of the singer manspreading on the lip of a windowsill.

We don’t have much more info on the new record, but based on the release date, Everybody Scream is already poised to be the band’s witchiest album to date.